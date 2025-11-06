Hardee’s teams up with The Rizzler for grilled-cheese-style burger collab, the “Rizzwich Combo”

Hardee’s is launching a brand new, limited edition menu item in collaboration with child influencer, The Rizzler.

The fast food chain made the announcement via a video that has since gone viral. It features The Rizzler—an 8-year-old from New Jersey who got famous on the internet for making a face—complaining about a series of subpar grilled cheese sandwiches from his dad. He goes on to have several chefs try to create a better version for him, but remains unsatisfied until he “creates” a version of the grilled cheese himself.

“I call this the Rizzwich,” he says. “Hey dad, now this is how you make a grilled cheese sandwich.”

The Rizzler has his own meal at Hardee’s called ‘The Rizzwich Combo’ available exclusively for order in the app. pic.twitter.com/9LAsNnerv5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2025

What is the Rizzwich Combo?

According to the press release, the Rizzwich Combo comes with a grilled cheese bacon burger featuring American and Swiss cheese and cherrywood-smoked bacon on toasted sourdough. Rounding it out are small fries and your choice of Thick ‘N’ Creamy shake. The burger itself is a new (and limited) menu item as of late October. But the Rizzwich Combo is all Rizzler.

The kicker when it comes to the meal deal is that it can only be purchased in the Hardee’s app. So if you want in on this one, you’ll have to download that in advance to purchase.

It’s also unclear exactly how long the Rizzwich Combo will be available, though it is notably marketed as a limited edition offer.

Reactions to the Rizzwich

Look, The Rizzler (aka Christian Joseph) has certainly had a fair amount of fame since he first garnered attention back in 2023. Some people absolutely love him, some think the saturation is a little much, and others are just worried about potential exploitation at play here.

“idk how people scoff at child labor but cheer for what is inarguably SO much worse which is child labor+infamy that happens like here,” @pissboarding wrote. “kids shouldn’t be celebrities or have a social media presence, a funny/cute clip that goes viral once should be the END of it.”

“Can we let kids be kids, man? I’m tired,” @Rufus_Isengrim agreed.

One person quipped, “Bro went from flirting on livestreams to having a combo meal. We’re officially living in the ‘NPC influencer fast-food multiverse,’” while another took aim at those who might order the Rizzwich Combo in the first place.

“Being exclusive to the app removes the indignity of having to stand at the counter or sit at a drive-thru speaker and say the words ‘Rizzwich Combo’ to another human being,” wrote @youngpoultry. “They should have to say it out loud. They should have to say it multiple times if they really want it.”

