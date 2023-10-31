‘I refill it right here’: Customer refills his ‘old’ ketchup bottle using dispenser at Wendy’s

One Wendy’s customer has what some would call an unethical life hack to help mitigate how expensive grocery items have gotten over the past two years.

“Shit is getting way too expensive,” TikToker @the_realcream starts his video.

“What I do is—I bring my old ketchup bottle, and I refill it right here,” he says, pointing to the condiment dispenser on the countertop inside a Wendy’s.

CNN Business reported that a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup rose over a dollar—a 28% jump—in just a year in its report on how inflation impacted common Memorial Day staples.

“And then I restock on a bunch of shot glasses,” he says, pointing to the single-use condiment cups. He adds that he also pockets “all the napkins.”

“All this stuff is all free,” he exclaims before panning around the Wendy’s location. While the goods may be free for customers, Wendy’s is the one that takes a hit—a hit it likely doesn’t feel, however, as the company is worth nearly $4 billion and recently reported raking in $59 million in the second quarter of 2023.

“Thank You Wendys,” @the_realcream adds in the caption of his video, which was viewed 12,000 times. “Ya know times is Hard.”

@the_realcream revealed in a comment that Wendy’s isn’t the only business safe from his sticky fingers. “At chipotle I always take a full bottle of the chipotle hot sauce I just throw it right in my bag,” he said.

However, a text overlay on his video indicates that he thinks Wendy’s makes it easiest for him to take things. “I love Wendy’s they give away a lot of Free stuff other fast food restaurants hide their stuff,” it reads.

According to CNN Business, “food inflation has been consistently outpacing overall inflation.”

This is why fed-up consumers have been airing out their grievances on social media. Many are comparing their grocery hauls from years ago to today to demonstrate just how expensive essentials have become.

One Target customer who compared her order from 2021 to one from 2023 found an overall 42% increase on items. A Walmart shopper shared items she can no longer afford due to inflation, and even bread from the store’s Great Value line, which is known to be more affordable than name-brand items, made her list.

Consumers may start to see some relief in 2024. According to the Department of Agriculture, per the Star Tribune’s reporting, that’s when grocery prices are expected to start dropping.

