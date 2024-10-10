‘Why would someone even deliver that?’: Woman receives Wayfair delivery from FedEx. She can’t believe what it’s covered in

When you order online, you can sometimes get a bit more than what’s on your receipt.

The internet is full of stories of packages that contained unpleasant surprises. For example, one user claimed that her Amazon package contained cockroaches, which led to her needing to get her kitchen fumigated. Another user alleged that her SHEIN package contained three large worms.

However, it’s rare that one’s online delivery contains a biohazard—but that appears to be what happened to this woman in Alabama.

Is this Wayfair package covered in blood?

In a series of videos posted to TikTok, user Jessica (@graggj) summarizes the story of a woman on Facebook named Megan Short Harris.

According to Harris’ post, the package was ordered from Wayfair and delivered by Fedex. As evidenced by the photos, the package was covered in a deep red substance that many speculated to be blood.

“Does anyone have a contact for FedEx where I can actually speak to someone? They delivered an item earlier and I refuse to touch it,” she wrote in the original post. “It literally looks like someone was killed in the FedEx truck.”

As Harris’ post picked up traction online, she began to provide viewers with updates.

“Apparently it’s not uncommon for FedEx to ship blood, meats, clinical samples, ect. Sometimes these samples/items can bust or leak,” she wrote in the first update. “Officer arrived and said it did look like blood but since there wasn’t a trail coming up the side walk, it probably isn’t coming from the box. He said I need to contact FedEx and let them handle it. He also said I definitely need to leave it outside and that it shouldn’t have been delivered.”

Subsequent updates detail the difficulties of trying to get the item picked up. Harris describes being bounced from Fedex to Wayfair and back again, with Wayfair eventually managing to schedule a time for the item to be picked up via Fedex.

“They agreed it should not have been delivered,” she wrote in the update.

Finally, Fedex picked up the package. According to Harris, Fedex informed her that the package was not delivered by them, but by a contractor. While Harris is happy the problem is being resolved, she says she was never told what was covering her shipment.

“The local FedEx managers that have my area just showed up and personally apologized for the inconvenience. The person who delivered it was a contract worker,” she wrote in the final update. “The 2 managers who showed up to apologize were very nice and they are taking care of the mess.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, a Wayfair representative wrote the following statement: “At Wayfair, we’re committed to delivering best-in-class service to our customers from ordering through delivery. The moment we heard about this, we worked with the customer to quickly facilitate a return and replacement.”

In the comments of Jessica’s video and the original post, users shared their thoughts about what the substance could be. Thankfully, many claimed that it was likely not blood, though users were still upset about the experience.

“Blood would be more brown,especially on cardboard,” speculated a user. “my theory,its spooky season-costume blood busted on it some where in shipping,flies are attracted to the corn syrup.or fork lift busted it’s hydrolics.”

“I worked at ups and wine would be in these boxes and break all the time and it would go everywhere. So its wine,” offered a second.

“If it was blood it would smell by now. they probably had another package with wine/oil or some kind of red liquid explode in the truck before delivery,” echoed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wayfair and Fedex via email, Harris via Facebook DM, and Jessica via TikTok DM and comment.