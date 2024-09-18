‘I open all boxes outside bc of this…’: Customer shows what happens if you open your Amazon packages inside

Getting a package from Amazon should be a simple process. However, many customers have found that the act of actually getting their product into their hands isn’t as easy as it may initially seem.

For example, one customer said she became trapped inside after a delivery driver left a package directly in front of her door, making it impossible to exit. Another claimed that an Amazon delivery driver threw their package onto the roof of their house.

Now, there’s a new problem facing Amazon customers: cockroaches. In a video with over 486,000 views, TikTok user Niamh (@niamhzocco) explains how opening an Amazon package led to a cockroach infestation.

Is Amazon accidentally delivering cockroaches?

In her video, Niamh shows a kitchen in which all of the contents of the cabinets have been removed.

“Putting back my entire kitchen on a Saturday morning because we opened the wronggg Amazon package in our house and had to get every corner and crack fumigated,” she writes in the text overlaying her video.

In the caption, she adds, “Open your packages outside.”

When prompted for further details about the infestation, the TikToker wrote in a comment, “Freakin German roaches. And it went from seeing like 5 to them scurrying everywhere FAST. The exterminator said they usually come in via packages and Amazon packages are known to be bad.”

Niamh isn’t the first person to make such a claim against Amazon. Earlier this month, an Amazon driver warned customers to thoroughly check their packages as roaches had been seen in some delivery vehicles.

According to Home Paramount Pest Control, “Cardboard boxes are a common source of German roach infestations.”

In order to prevent stowaway cockroaches from causing a problem in your home, the company advises that one open their packages in a bright location, thoroughly inspect the boxes and the items received within them, and “be on the look-out for any weird, crescent-shaped, purse-like objects that may be attached to your items,” as “those are roach egg sacs.”

In the comments section, several users claimed that they too have experienced cockroaches entering their living spaces through cardboard boxes from deliveries.

“This just happened last week… we started seeing baby roaches & called pest control. We ended up having German roaches and so they sprayed and will be back in 21 days! I haven’t seen one since,” said a user.

“Yup. happened to me too! luckily was just one live one,” added another. “I immediately threw out the item and packaging and didn’t get infested. I open very carefully and toss the packages immediately.”

“We had the same problem in NJ with a walking pad,” revealed a third. “Opened it with tons of baby roaches in it. $400 later for orkin to come.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via email and Niamh via Instagram and TikTok DM.

