‘Just emptied my cart’: Shopper receives Shein order. She can’t believe what she finds inside

A woman sparked a discussion online about the retail giant Shein after revealing what she discovered in her recently delivered package.

TikTok user Emma Coad (@emma.coad.3) was shocked when she opened her package and found three large live worms inside.

She quickly took to TikTok with a video, warning other potential shoppers about the unsettling discovery.

“@SHEIN I could throw up right now,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

Her video, which has garnered 250,800 views at the time of writing, shows several Shein packages strewn about on the floor, and a plastic plate displaying three live worms–as the TikTok-famous “Female Rage” sound plays in the background.

“@SHEIN all I wanted was the missguided clothing and a jean skirt but instead i got worms falling out of my package…” Coad captioned her video.

She’s not alone.

Shein’s sketchy packages

Coad’s TikTok video isn’t the first horror story involving Shein packages and products.

For example, another woman went viral after sharing a video of a live bug nest she discovered crawling around her new Shein clothes.

Another Shein customer claimed a pair of earrings she bought from the retail giant caused her to develop keloids, which she said would prevent her from wearing earrings ever again.

Additionally, experts have warned against shopping at fast fashion companies like Shein, citing reports of their products containing “428 times the maximum legal limit” of unsafe toxins.

The cause of the worm infestation in Coad’s Shein package remains unclear. We’ve reached out to the retail giant for comment.

In the comments, some users are appalled and disgusted by the sight, while others say they won’t stop ordering from Shein anytime soon.

“I’m crying rn as my package is out for delivery,” shared another, to which Coad responded, “Never ordering again.”

“The sad part is I’m still gonna be ordering again,” noted a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Emma Coad (@emma.coad.3) via email and Instagram direct message for further information.

