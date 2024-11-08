‘That’s on Walmart’: Shopper can’t use Walmart Plus self-checkout because she’s not a member. So she walks out with $300 of items in cart

Recently, Walmart has been pushing its customers toward the company’s Walmart+ program.

According to Walmart’s website, the Walmart+ program offers its members benefits like shipping, free home delivery, and more.

However, some have claimed that these benefits come to the detriment of other customers. For example, one internet user claimed that Walmart began turning off self-checkout machines in order to encourage customers to sign up for Walmart+. Another accused the chain of effectively making customers pay to use their self-checkout machines.

Now, a user on TikTok is claiming that she saw someone who, when presented with this system, decided to simply walk out the door.

Why did she leave without paying?

In a video with over 125,000 views, TikTok user Kelley (@kellsclarke) explains how she visited Walmart for some basic essentials. However, when she went to check out, she discovered that the store was woefully understaffed.

“They have like one cashier open and the self-checkouts, except now, they’re trying to get rid of half the self-checkout so everybody signs up for the Walmart Plus app, so there’s only actually two self-checkout registers,” she details.

As a result, Kelley says the line in the store was incredibly long. As she waited, Kelley noticed that the woman in front of her had a “full cart” with “brand name stuff.”

Eventually, it got to be this woman’s turn to use the machine—but there was a problem.

“She goes to go, but guess what? The checkout that she tries to go to ends up being one of those Walmart+ ‘Member Only’ checkouts, so she can’t do it,” the TikToker states.

“When I tell you that the entire line of us—and there was about 20 of us—watch this lady walk out the front door, past the two workers who didn’t do s***, just watched her walk out and get in her car and drive away…The way we all stood there and just chuckled and said, ‘That’s on Walmart,” Kelley continues. “She had at least like $300 worth of s*** in her cart.”

In the comments section, many users claimed to be facing similar issues when shopping at their local Walmart locations.

“My Walmart has 3 people watching the door,” a user said. “I think they would be better on the registers.”

“I did that the other night. Stopped to get stuff for dinner after working 14 hours. 1 line open and no self checkout at 9pm,” added another. “I walked out with my food items and went home and made dinner.”

“We walked out of Walmart after waiting over 30 mins to be let in a locked case for some wire for the car,” stated a third. “We were going to get all the stuff for replacing lights, oil changes, etc. We left it all.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and Kelley via TikTok direct message and comment.



