The “clean girl” look is out. Behind the “purseface” beauty trend taking over instead

To all the beauty girlies out there, it can be a hassle to put together an alluring makeup look and perfect every detail to ensure it looks right.

You may find yourself spending hours redoing your cat eye or playing around with different shades of lipstick. Despite all the time you put into pulling together this look, the end result may still not meet expectations.

Clean girl out, purseface in

Within the past years, many beauty trends have swept social media, with the most notable being the clean girl aesthetic.

The look focused on a more minimalist style, often paired with natural makeup, pulled-back hairstyles, and neutral colors.

The beauty trend has attracted millions of social media users and gained popularity on TikTok. Despite the popularity of the trend, it has faced controversy due to the majority of the styles appropriating Black culture, specifically with the slicked buns and gold hoop earrings.

The clean girl aesthetic has managed to make it this far, but it’s taking a backseat for a new trend that is destined to take its place.

What is the purseface trend?

If you have ever found yourself rushing to a job interview or work meeting, one of the many things that you’ll forget is doing your makeup. Now, if you’re someone who lives by keeping cosmetics in a purse, then all of your problems will be solved.

@haileybieber grwm only things I had in my purse ⏰ ♬ YUKON – Justin Bieber

In a TikTok video, Hailey Bieber is filming a GRWM in the car while doing a minimalist-style makeup look. This included a lip liner, bronzer, and blush, which all came from the comfort of her bag.

Thus, the “purseface” trend was born.

To do the look on your own, it’s easy enough. Whether you have a half-full tube of bronzer or lip gloss that you barely touched, these products will help you achieve a solid “purseface” makeup look on the go.

Beauty lovers weigh in on the look

Under Bieber’s post, many users applauded the makeup look that she went for — even going as far as saying that she doesn’t need any at all.

“Her skin is so perfect,” one user wrote.

“Serving face card and applies her own brand while listening to her man’s hit song,” a second user wrote.

“She is so clean and beautiful,” a third user wrote.

Other users chimed in on the “purseface” trend, with some detailing their own experiences.

One commenter wrote, “All I have is my mascara, lip liner, and a dream.”

A second commenter wrote, “I can’t believe there’s a trend now a trend for what was just me being bad at makeup my whole life.”

A third commenter wrote, “Needed this education.”

