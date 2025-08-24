“38 pumps of dried lotion”: Jergens new line of portable product immediately compared to “lotion crust”

Skincare company Jergens has recently introduced a new product, and the reactions have been mixed.

Instead of a regular tube of lotion, the brand is now selling little 2.29-ounce packs of lotion molded into pink little hearts, the perfect amount for one application. Customers can buy them in two scents: lavender and cherry almond.

“Smells like your newest obsession,” Jergens wrote in its Instagram announcement. “Meet our NEW mini Lotion Bursts: cute shapes, big moisture, and scent you’ll love. Pop one out, squish it, and smooth it anywhere you need softness!”

Currently, the product appears to be available only online.

Some TikTok creators have praised the concept — although many of those reviews are paid partnerships — and numerous Instagram commenters have left excited responses. “Such a cool idea,” wrote one commenter on their post.

However, not everyone is sold on the idea.

TikTok creator calls the lotion bursts “crusty”

TikTok user Najay (@najayzinthestarz) wasn’t all that impressed. Her video criticizing the product pulled in more than 1.5 million views.

“There is no way Jergens is selling us crust shaped in stars and hearts,” she said in the clip, clearly amused and laughing at the idea. “It’s lotion. Y’all buying it? What they’re selling us is that lotion that crusts up around the tube thing.”

“Jergens PLZ,” she added in the video’s caption.

Her description resonated with her viewers, many of whom had their own creative comparisons.

In the comments, many agreed with Najay’s take.

“Lotion scabs,” one person wrote.

Another said, “38 pumps of dried lotion.” A third person called them “literally the lotion boogers.”

One more added, “Jergens isn’t even moisturizing enough to be getting creative with their packaging.”

But not everyone saw it that way. One commenter defended the release, saying this concept is not entirely new.



“Raisins are dried-out grapes. The crystal candy everybody was buying was dried-out jelly candies. The toothpaste powders and nobs that people are buying,” they wrote.” It’s not a secret that slightly changing something creates new products, don’t drag this it’s not that serious.”

