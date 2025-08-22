“Why would you have not just walked out?”: Brandy Melville customer says she was forced buy the clothes she tried on—all because of her makeup

A Brandy Melville customer recently went viral, claiming staff at the store forced her to buy a shirt with someone else’s makeup on it.

In the clip, TikTok user Haley Patrick (@haley.r.patrick) explained that she was back-to-school shopping when the incident happened. Her video has racked up more than 6.1 million views.

“Um, please listen if you shop at Brandy Melville,” she said at the start of her video. “I’m, like, actually really embarrassed right now… I don’t even make videos like this.”

What happened in the fitting room

Patrick explained that she went to the store for some back-to-school shopping. She grabbed a white blouse, only to be told by the staff that it had makeup stains. According to her, the worker swapped it out for a fresh one.

But when she went to try on the clean shirt, she noticed it already had foundation stains. So, she decided not to try it on at all.



When she went to pay for the clothes she wanted to get, however, the staff allegedly brought the makeup-stained shirt to the checkout, demanding she buy it.

“I don’t have anything that can rub off on me,” she said, clarifying that she only had blush, mascara, and concealer on. “The stain on the shirt was clearly foundation. It was not anything that I had on.”

The situation escalates

Patrick pushed back, saying she hadn’t stained the shirt. “I did not do that. I do not have makeup on that can come off like that.” But the employee insisted, asking, “Well, why didn’t you just tell me?”

Feeling humiliated, Patrick said she gave in: “I basically was just like, okay, just let me buy the fucking shirt. So I had to put down another shirt that I wanted to get to buy that fucking shirt.”

She added that the exchange made her feel like “a thief or something, or that I did something terrible when I didn’t even do that to the shirt.”

Is this an actual Brandy Melville policy?

It’s unclear whether Brandy Melville has any official rules about makeup stains.

However, customers have previously complained about items arriving dirty or damaged. One Yelp reviewer wrote: “Some of their clothes are dirty with makeup stains and footprints. I was going to get a tank, but good thing I checked it because there were foundation stains all over the bottom fringes.”

Other stores handle the issue differently. In Japan, for example, shoppers are sometimes given a protective cover to wear over their heads before trying on clothes to prevent makeup from transferring.

The comments on Haley’s video showed a divided reaction. Some backed her up, while others couldn’t believe she paid.

“Brandy Melville workers are just girls that peaked in high school and never grew out of it lmao,” one user wrote. Another said, “I have literally never heard one good thing about this company lol.”

Others felt she shouldn’t have gone along with it: “Seriously?! You paid for it? WHY would you have not just walked out?” someone asked.

Another added, “The crying with no tears.”

We’ve reached out to Haley via TikTok direct messages for further comment.

