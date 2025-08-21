Is Roblox shutting down? Child safety issues continue to fuel rumors

Rumors that Roblox is shutting down are spreading across social media, fueled by growing concerns over the platform’s ability to protect its young players. The speculation comes as the company faces mounting criticism, a lawsuit from the Louisiana attorney general, and renewed attention on its child predator problem.

Similar shutdown rumors have circulated before, but the platform added new safeguards and continued to grow. The controversies, however, grew alongside it. While Roblox has not announced any plans to shut down, fake posts claiming an imminent closure have gone viral, adding fuel to the controversy.

Is Roblox shutting down?

The game platform company has given no indications that it plans to pull the plug on such a highly profitable system. Regardless, rumors have spread across social media that the games enjoyed by over 85 million daily active users will disappear on Sept. 1, 2025.

The latest rumors appear to have started last week, but an X post by parody account “Roblox Notifier” from August 18 fueled the fire.

NEWS: It’s Official! Roblox is Shutting Down On September 1st. pic.twitter.com/q1ddmQ2u5x — Roblox Notifier 🔔 (@RobloxNoobifier) August 18, 2025

“After careful consideration, we have decided to permanently shut down our platform. This decision comes as a direct response to overwhelming popular demand, alongside growing concerns about safety and security,” reads the fake image spread by @RobloxNoobifier. “While this was no easy choice, we believe it is in the best interest of our community.”

“We want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey. Your voices have been heard, and your well-being remains our top priority. Effective September 1st, the platform will no longer be available.”

There have been many positive responses to the rumor that Roblox could be shuttering. The platform has quite a few haters on its roster, and the recent controversies even led fans to admit something needs to change. Many would simply like a new CEO, and others just want their money back.

“If they shut down Roblox I better get a refund for every single penny I’ve ever spent on that game,” said @Beatlesfoetus.

“Hope Roblox doesn’t shut down but gets a new CEO,” wrote @EnergonThief. “I’ve spent way too much money on Roblox for it to just shut down or be banned. Ngl- hope they get a new CEO.”

Roblox’s child safety problem

With a massive youth audience, including fully half of the U.S. population under 16 according to the company, Roblox began to attract adult gamers as well—especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With them came some unsavory types, some of whom created games clearly inappropriate for children.

Roblox introduced an age rating system in 2022, but its predator problem continued. Some users, frustrated with what they viewed as inaction by company leadership, began to protest. In early August 2025, one young player started an online petition calling for the removal of CEO David Baszucki. At the time of writing, it has been signed by 193,092 people.

Caught a Roblox #FreeSchlep protest getting shut down on video



They can shut down this really quickly but there’s hundreds of condos on Roblox that have been up for a year at MINIMUM pic.twitter.com/w4ceH8b7Gs — Bee 🇵🇷 (@Beeina_tuxedo) August 14, 2025

“Roblox is supposed to be a safe and creative space for children. But under the leadership of CEO David Baszucki, that safety has been repeatedly compromised,” the petition alleges.

“Instead of prioritizing the protection of young users, Roblox Corporation continues to allow harmful and exploitative behavior to thrive on its platform — with little accountability or transparency.”

On Aug. 14, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit against Roblox under similar accusations. Chris Hansen, former To Catch a Predator host, is making a documentary on the issue.

Whether this will lead to the end of Roblox or simply a change in leadership—if anything at all—remains to be seen.

