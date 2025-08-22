“Go learn some English:” Customer berates Georgian NYC café owner. Now everyone’s coming to her defense

A Georgian café owner who’s only been in the U.S. for a few years recently shared an awful encounter with a customer that has the internet rallying around her to show support.

Featured Video

Earlier this week, Mariam, the owner of a Georgian café called Mamali in New York City’s West Village, posted an interaction she had with an aggressively rude customer.

They were already mid-conversation when the video began, with the customer berating Mariam for allegedly not speaking English he felt was good enough. In reality, although she has an accent, she seemed to have no problem communicating with him in the language.

“You’re working in America, so you should speak good English,” the man says off-camera. “That’s not an excuse.”

Advertisement

He asks how long she’s been in the country and she tells him four years, to which the rude customer replies, “Four years, and you didn’t think to learn better English?” He then demands to talk to “another owner” who speaks “better English.”

“I’m the owner,” Mariam tells him.

“Well, I don’t understand what you’re saying, so I’m going to leave you to it.”

They continue to go back and forth for a few moments—again, with the customer clearly understanding everything she’s saying to him.

Advertisement

“Go learn some English,” he says as he finally leaves.

#cafeowner #dontstop #accentchallenge @mamali.nyc I was a law student from Georgia, and maybe I still have an accent, or don’t know the meaning of every word yet — but I’m learning. Learning is the most important process in life, and in that process we should help each other. Life was tough, but now I own a little café in New York. People will always laugh at your dreams, But they usually don’t have dreams, or the strength to chase them. Dont stop #internationalstudent #chaseyourdreams @mamush ♬ original sound – MAMALI NYC

In her TikTok caption, Mariam wrote, “Maybe I still have an accent, or don’t know the meaning of every word yet—but I’m learning. Learning is the most important process in life, and in that process we should help each other.”

Advertisement

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed, expressing how appalled they were at the customer’s behavior and showing Mariam support from afar.

“Your English is fine, he’s being racist,” reads one of the top comments. “You have the right to refuse service and speak up for yourself! Take your power back & ask him to leave!”

“HOLDUP bro walks into a Georgian bistro and is mad the people working there are Georgian?” asked @megamilkerz.

“Literally thought you were from the STATE Georgia for most of the video because your English is totally fine,” @divinefeminism said, while @tryingmybethst16 mocked, “‘I can’t understand you’ as he proceeds to correctly respond to everything you say.”

Advertisement

Influencer tries Mamali coffee

To show further support for Mariam and to stand up against the anti-immigrant sentiment currently sweeping the U.S., NYC snack influencer @daadisnacks made a video taste testing some of Mamali’s coffee.

“Fuck that guy,” he said as part of a stitch of the original TikTok, “and come with me to support her business.”

Advertisement

@daadisnacks proceeded to show off the exterior and adorable interior of Mamali, as well as the menu of coffee, cocktails, and food. He wound up ordering their most expensive coffee offering, a tiramisu latte for $7.

“The shop is cute and the owner is nice, but does the coffee taste good? Because that’s what matters at the end of the day,” the TikToker said before taking a sip and rendering a verdict. “Yeah, that’s good as fuck.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.