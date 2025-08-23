“Real life Lisa Frank”: Pet owner dyes cat’s fur into a rainbow of colors, sparking concern

A black cat transformed into a rainbow for Pride Month has garnered millions of views on TikTok—and sparked a heated debate about whether the colorful makeover was safe or ethical.

In June, user @cattledoggdallas posted a clip of their freshly dyed pet, showing off streaks of pink, blue, purple, orange, and yellow.

“Haters will say it’s fake,” the creator joked in the caption, before adding: “Is it REALLY Pride Month without a rainbow? The answer is NOPE. Stay tuned for more creative grooms from me.”

As of Tuesday, the content creator’s initial video had garnered over 1.9 million views. While some commenters were amazed by the cat’s transformation, its new coat also brought questions, including from some who wondered whether the colors would last.

Earlier this week, @cattledoggdallas answered that query with a follow-up clip. Two months on, the colors had faded but were still visible.

“The color held so well, and I’m still extremely happy with it,” they wrote in the caption, showing off the still-multicolored feline in a second clip.

Is dye on pets safe?

Many of the comments on both TikTok videos share concern for the cat’s well-being, with some questioning the safety of dye on pet hair.

A veterinarian told DailyMail that dyeing a pet’s fur is a controversial move, and whether it’s okay depends on several factors.

Rover reports that natural or pet-safe dyes can sometimes be used without immediate harm, but added that any decision to dye a pet should put the animal’s well-being first and weigh the potential downsides carefully.

After all, some pets have sensitive skin and can develop irritation or allergic reactions to dyes. The process itself can also be stressful for animals that are not used to being handled for extended periods. And, unfortunately, even with pet-safe dyes, there’s a risk of accidental ingestion or skin or coat issues.

Because of these risks, many have argued that forcing an animal through this process solely for human aesthetic purposes is unnecessary, or even unethical.

That said, if you decide to move forward with dyeing your pet, TheVets recommends consulting a veterinarian or an experienced groomer first to ensure the product is safe for your pet. If you insist on doing it yourself, they advised using dyes specifically formulated for animals and testing a small patch of skin before coloring the entire coat.

There are also safer alternatives to completely dying your pet. TheVets suggested using chalk or non-toxic food coloring, which they said can create the effect without the risks. Pet owners can also try accessories like bows or bandanas, which add flair without affecting the fur.

Dyeing pets has sparked controversy before

@cattledoggdallas isn’t the first pet owner to draw backlash for coloring their animal funky shades. In December 2021, a dog owner tried to dye their pooch bright red, posting a video of the dog in their bathroom, clearly unhappy and covered in dye that had also splattered across the walls and tub.

Even then, commenters questioned the practice. “Is that even safe for the dog?” one wrote. “I’m so confused and scared for it, lol I hope it was!”

“Omg, that is so not ok. Poor baby,” another added.

Viewers react to the cat’s new coat

Some viewers commenting on @cattledoggdallas’s video similarly questioned whether it was ethical to dye her cat’s fur.

“Poor kitty,” one wrote. “Cats are not toys,” another added.

“Using your cat as a toy is horrendous,” added a third.

Others defended the cat owner, noting the detailed patterns suggested the cat didn’t mind and was well taken care of.

“I can’t believe you would do this,” one woman quipped. “Now your cat is gonna think it’s a rainbow and fly into the sky.”

“I’m sure the cat had lots of patience to let this happen,” added a second commenter.

“Guys, the dye must’ve been pet-friendly,” a third one said. “The cat looks completely unbothered, no scratching or signs of discomfort.”

Some also said the cat reminded them of someone else.

“Real life Lisa Frank,” one wrote.

“LISA FRANK CAT!” another echoed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @cattledoggdallas via a comment on TikTok.

