“God forbid a girl is creative”: Everyone is dying laughing at this dermatologist’s chaotic voicemail

A voicemail message posted on TikTok is making everyone feel better about their own awkward moments as it goes viral for sheer hilarity. In the message, a woman from a dermatologist’s office seemed to realize mid-sentence how unprepared she was to spell out a word with the phonetic alphabet.

The video’s virality eventually reached this woman, who still thinks about that moment to this day.

“P as in pork”: the dermatologist voicemail that started it all

The video posted on Monday by @haileybalailey gained 5.7 million views and over 13,000 comments. This TikToker only has three other posts on her account, none of which cracked 10,000 views, but this one had people cracking up.

In less than a minute and a half, she plays a voicemail from the medical office about a bacterial culture that came back from the labs. The woman on the phone, named Kat and who happens to be on TikTok as @cjohnsonandjohnson, identified it as the Pantoea bacteria, which is mostly found in plants but can cause infections in humans.

What it does is not as important as how it’s spelled. In her attempt to ensure that Hailey had the correct spelling of the bacterium, Kat tried to think of words beginning with each letter in its name. This turned out to be harder for her than expected.

“That is spell P as in… pork,” she said, with a long pause before “pork.”

Laughter rang out in the background of the call at that choice and someone else in the office repeated “pork.” There was another long pause as Kat seemed to try not to laugh herself, then apologized and continued.

“A as in apple, N as in… new,” she added before laughing again.

She managed to spell out the rest of the word without much trouble, but burst out laughing again in the middle of asking if Hailey had a drug allergy.

“The funniest voicemail maybe ever, poor girl,” Hailey wrote.

“I think about this call everyday”

It only took a single day for this video to go viral enough to reach Kat. She now sits as the top comment author on the post with over 1,100 replies.

“Oh my god. This was me,” she confessed. “I think about this call everyday honestly.”

A day after that, she posted a video of herself with a caption referencing said call, netting nearly 600,000 views so far.

“Walking into work this morning after my voicemail from 2024 went viral,” the caption reads.

Commenters are loving the new viral pair.

“I as in Iconic,” wrote @ashleyesposito27.

“I give you credit for finishing the voicemail because I would’ve just hung up,” said @kourtuzcat5.

Others are confessing their own phonetic fails.

“A coworker of mine said ‘R, as in rattlesnake, S, as in snake regular,’” said @jordan_chrisha.

“I once said ‘P as in Polly Pocket’ to a doctor,” wrote @brirobyn.

We’re all just doing our best.

