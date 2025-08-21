“Really ruined my day for no reason”: Uber rider says driver deliberately sabotaged her trip to critical sonogram appointment

A woman on X went viral after claiming an Uber driver intentionally sabotaged her trip to a sonogram appointment. Alex Turntine (@turntineforwhat) said what started as a stressful but manageable delay quickly escalated into what she described as a “ruined day” that left her in pain and without answers about her health.
According to her thread, she called the clinic to say she would be a few minutes late. The Uber driver allegedly overheard her mention the word “sonogram.” She wrote that he gave her a dirty look, then immediately switched lanes against the GPS instructions.
At first, she thought he was trying a faster route. However, she soon noticed her ETA creeping up from 1:04 p.m. to 1:21 p.m. Despite her hope that the ride would straighten out, she eventually ended it when she realized she would miss the clinic’s 15-minute grace period.
The situation was especially painful, she explained, because the procedure required her to drink 32 ounces of water beforehand and not use the bathroom. She described sitting in the backseat with a painfully full bladder while the driver allegedly circled around near her home.
“Did he hate women?”: Passenger questions Uber driver’s motives
Turntine questioned the driver’s motives in her post. “Did he hate women? Did he misunderstand what a sonogram means and think I was pregnant? If so, does he hate PREGNANT women?” she asked. She noted that the appointment was not about pregnancy but rather about checking her ovaries and uterus after experiencing extreme pain.
When she ended the ride, she found herself only five minutes from her house. “Now I have to wait another month for the appointment,” Turntine wrote, adding that she cried for most of the day.
After reading replies to her thread, she posted a follow-up. She said she began to believe the driver might have assumed she was on her way to an abortion. Turntine pointed out that her drop-off location was a hospital, not a clinic, which may have shaped his assumptions.
She added that even if she had been going to terminate a pregnancy, it would have been a cruel violation for the driver to interfere. Turntine shared that someone close to her had recently needed a surgical abortion after a miscarriage. This made the driver’s potential judgment feel even more personal.
Others relate to her sabotage experience
Her story resonated with other riders. One commenter shared that she had also been sabotaged by an Uber driver. In her case, the driver allegedly made her late to a job interview after she mentioned how important the meeting was. “i learned this year not to tell my uber drivers where i’m going or how urgent it is,” she wrote.
“This really is true. I had a ride where instantly I knew she was bad news. She asked where I’m headed so I said I was omw to get my beard trimmed and I’m late,” @SEETHINGfrfr added. “Tell me why she put the child locks on and told me she wouldn’t let me go until I took her number. Scary stuff.”
Another X user shared a story of a Lyft driver trying to convince her to go with them to a casino after finding out she was getting off of a 13-hour shift at work.
@turntineforwhat did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via X DM.
