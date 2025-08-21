“Really ruined my day for no reason”: Uber rider says driver deliberately sabotaged her trip to critical sonogram appointment

A woman on X went viral after claiming an Uber driver intentionally sabotaged her trip to a sonogram appointment. Alex Turntine (@turntineforwhat) said what started as a stressful but manageable delay quickly escalated into what she described as a “ruined day” that left her in pain and without answers about her health.

According to her thread, she called the clinic to say she would be a few minutes late. The Uber driver allegedly overheard her mention the word “sonogram.” She wrote that he gave her a dirty look, then immediately switched lanes against the GPS instructions.

At first, she thought he was trying a faster route. However, she soon noticed her ETA creeping up from 1:04 p.m. to 1:21 p.m. Despite her hope that the ride would straighten out, she eventually ended it when she realized she would miss the clinic’s 15-minute grace period.

dirty look and suddenly switched lanes and turned left. Then he kept doing the opposite of what the GPS told him. I didn’t end the ride at first bc I thought he was trying to take a faster route. But then I realized my eta was slowly going up. — alex turntine (@turntineforwhat) August 18, 2025

a sonogram & ultrasound to check on my ovaries and uterus after extreme pain. the sonogram requires a full bladder, so I had to drink 32 oz of fluid 90 mins before the appointment and not use the bathroom. So the whole car ride, I had to pee so badly it was painful — alex turntine (@turntineforwhat) August 18, 2025

The situation was especially painful, she explained, because the procedure required her to drink 32 ounces of water beforehand and not use the bathroom. She described sitting in the backseat with a painfully full bladder while the driver allegedly circled around near her home.

“Did he hate women?”: Passenger questions Uber driver’s motives

Turntine questioned the driver’s motives in her post. “Did he hate women? Did he misunderstand what a sonogram means and think I was pregnant? If so, does he hate PREGNANT women?” she asked. She noted that the appointment was not about pregnancy but rather about checking her ovaries and uterus after experiencing extreme pain.

after reading the comments, I think he must have thought he was stopping me from getting an abortion. I considered this possibility yesterday but it’s just such a crazy jump to not only assume I’m pregnant but that I was omw to terminate the pregnancy?? BUT I just realized he — alex turntine (@turntineforwhat) August 19, 2025

When she ended the ride, she found herself only five minutes from her house. “Now I have to wait another month for the appointment,” Turntine wrote, adding that she cried for most of the day.

After reading replies to her thread, she posted a follow-up. She said she began to believe the driver might have assumed she was on her way to an abortion. Turntine pointed out that her drop-off location was a hospital, not a clinic, which may have shaped his assumptions.

I’m fuming. someone near and dear to me recently had to have a surgical abortion after miscarrying. she was devastated. even if I WAS getting an abortion, the fact that he would presume to know the circumstances leading to that procedure is vile — alex turntine (@turntineforwhat) August 19, 2025

She added that even if she had been going to terminate a pregnancy, it would have been a cruel violation for the driver to interfere. Turntine shared that someone close to her had recently needed a surgical abortion after a miscarriage. This made the driver’s potential judgment feel even more personal.

Others relate to her sabotage experience

Her story resonated with other riders. One commenter shared that she had also been sabotaged by an Uber driver. In her case, the driver allegedly made her late to a job interview after she mentioned how important the meeting was. “i learned this year not to tell my uber drivers where i’m going or how urgent it is,” she wrote.

“This really is true. I had a ride where instantly I knew she was bad news. She asked where I’m headed so I said I was omw to get my beard trimmed and I’m late,” @SEETHINGfrfr added. “Tell me why she put the child locks on and told me she wouldn’t let me go until I took her number. Scary stuff.”

Another X user shared a story of a Lyft driver trying to convince her to go with them to a casino after finding out she was getting off of a 13-hour shift at work.

i took a lyft home from work one night, thought we were just small talking and i mentioned how much my feet hurt after 13 hours on concrete and itd be nice to be paid better. this man started talking about a casino, ended the ride on his app and was trying to convince me to go — ohmy (@MirCrop) August 20, 2025

@turntineforwhat did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via X DM.

