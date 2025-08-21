“I feel so much more at peace”: Woman asks TikTok to track down the creator of a lost bracelet from her late brother. They delivered

A woman asked TikTok viewers to help her identify the person who made the bracelet her late brother bought her in 2013. Just weeks later, she found exactly what she was looking for.

What happened to the first bracelet?

In a video with over 621,000 views, TikToker Julie Callahan (@juliecallyhan) shows a picture of a bracelet with a green stone wrapped in gold hardware. She says her late brother purchased it at Pike Place Market in Seattle in 2013.

“Right after he passed away, I was wearing it every day. It was one of my favorite pieces of jewelry,” she says. “[But] it fell off my wrist.”

Callahan says she tried to track down the creator of the bracelet to have it remade, even contacting Pike Place. However, she couldn’t figure out who the artist was.

“If anyone might know who made this bracelet, I would love to get a new one,” she says.

Was TikTok able to find the lost bracelet?

Viewers of Callahan’s video immediately jump into action to track down the maker of the bracelet. Locals from Seattle quickly chimed in with their recollections about the vendors.

“I’m in Seattle and know some jewelry vendors. I’ll look around next time at the Fremont market and see if anyone knows!” one offers.

“I’m a vendor at Pike Place. I will post in our private vendor group. There are makers that have been there for 30 years, we will figure it out!” another says.

They soon track down the artist, revealing that the bracelet was made by Luis Amesquita at Moon Valley Designs.

“Good news, I know the jeweler!! His name is Luis Amesquita, and I showed him your video, and he said he will remake it. He isn’t online, but said I could share his phone number with you. Please check your DMs,” one writes in a comment liked by Callahan.

In a follow-up video weeks later, Callahan holds up her wrist to show off a new bracelet by the very same artist.

“I’m so happy to have this on my wrist. As you can see, it’s a different stone,” she says, explaining that the original stone, Malachite, is believed by crystal users to “absorb” pain.

“I feel so much more at peace knowing that I lost it,” she continues. “When it’s done absorbing pain, it either breaks or you lose it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Callahan for further comment.

