A police car used to model cars in “Grand Theft Auto 6” is now up for auction

As the hype for Grand Theft Auto 6 keeps building, one surprising piece of the game has surfaced in real life — and it’s up for grabs.

A former police cruiser that Rockstar used while designing vehicles for the game is now being auctioned off, giving fans a chance to literally own a piece of GTA history.

The car in question is a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice, and according to the seller, it isn’t just a promotional prop. The vehicle was scanned and directly modeled for GTA 6, meaning it will appear in the game exactly as it exists today.

In other words, the same car cruising through Vice City will soon be parked in someone’s driveway.

The auction opened with a modest $10 starting bid but has already soared past $3,000.

While that may not sound extreme for a used police vehicle, the GTA connection makes this one a collector’s item.

The car has been decked out to resemble Vice City’s police department cruisers, complete with decals, a roof-mounted light bar, spotlights, and a front brush guard.

The car is fully drivable

The listing also makes one thing clear: this isn’t just a display piece. The car is fully legal to drive on public roads as a “replica” police vehicle.

That means it complies with state requirements and comes with all the standard parts intact, minus the authority to pull anyone over.

The description goes so far as to call it “one of the actual used models for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 video game,” which was scanned to ensure accuracy.

And while the car has been driven in the past, it’s said to be in safe, working condition — ready for whoever places the winning bid.

Fans can ride the car before playing the game

The timing adds a layer of irony. GTA 6 isn’t set to release until May 26, 2026, yet someone will likely be driving its in-game counterpart a full year earlier.

The auction ends this weekend, so one lucky buyer will soon be hitting the streets in a car most fans will only get to see behind a controller.

