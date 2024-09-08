‘I’ve had a few people come up to me’: Woman shares real reason she doesn’t scan items at Walmart self-checkout

When you use the self-checkout, scanning the items yourself is customary. So, if a person started bagging groceries without scanning them at Walmart, what would you think? Most people would assume that the person was stealing, but according to one TikToker, we should be more open-minded.

In the clip, which has amassed 1.1 million views, TikToker @dulitty filmed herself packing groceries while a soundbite of Deion Sanders from Prime Time played. “Look at me,” Sanders said. “What about me would make you think I care about your opinion of me?”

The video pretty much spoke for itself, while an on-screen caption provided the context: “Me when people think I’m stealing from Walmart because I’m not scanning everything… whole time it’s prepaid because I’m a Spark Driver,” the TikToker wrote, adding in the video description for people to “mind [their] business.”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

What are Spark Drivers?

Operated by Walmart, the Spark Driver app allows shoppers to order and receive deliveries of products from Walmart and other businesses. Functionally, it’s similar to apps like DoorDash and Instacart, with Spark Drivers working as independent contractors.

Indeed, according to the Spark website, the drivers don’t need to scan every individual item. Instead, they scan a customer’s barcode using their phone. There is usually at least one per order.

Walmart workers react

In the comments, multiple Walmart workers gave their perspectives on the TikToker’s predicament.

“I’ve always felt so bad for my Spark Drivers,” one wrote. “When customers would tell me I’d be like ‘Mind ya business.’”

Similarly, another shared, “As a cashier at Walmart who works the self-checkout, I’ve had a few people come up to me whispering ‘I think that person over there is stealing, they’re just bagging everything without scanning.’”

While a third worker seemed more suspicious as they admitted, “I always go up to y’all and ask and look at ya items.” To which the TikToker replied, “I hope they pay you really good to do that.”

The Daily Dot has covered the ups and downs of being a Spark Driver before. Most egregious was a Walmart Spark order where the driver was asked to travel 2,000 miles for $60. The TikToker and Spark Driver described it as the most “outrageous Walmart Spark order I’ve ever seen,”

Walmart didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.



