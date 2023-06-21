‘I think this is probably the most outrageous Spark order I’ve ever seen’: Walmart Spark order asks delivery driver to drive 2,000 miles for $60

Walmart’s new proprietary delivery service, Walmart Spark, is gaining attention on TikTok, where new drivers are sharing their experiences with the retail giant’s new gig work offering.

From difficulty with tipping to having canceled orders, drivers are sharing fairly typical experiences. However, one driver says he observed an order request between a customer and a store located nearly 2,000 miles away.

Posted by @thatgiglife, a creator whose content mainly focuses on his time working for a variety of delivery apps, the video has drawn over 30,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

‘I think this is the most outrageous Walmart Spark order I’ve ever seen,” he says in the video. “This is almost 2,000 miles for $60, and we’re going to be going from Texas to California? There is no Walmarts in California? Surely, there has to be at least one. Because this ain’t working.”

In his caption, the poster stated that he’s never seen an order placed with that kind of distance.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Walmart spark order with a distance that far!” he wrote. “I find it hard to believe there are no Walmart stores in California.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thatgiglife via TikTok direct message as well as to Walmart via contact form regarding the video.

Some viewers suggested ways the poster could take advantage of the situation for himself.

“Also. I’d accept the order,” one commenter wrote. “Get all items in my car. Then contact support and have them cancel and pay + free groceries.”

“We sparkers call that a unicorn. call the customer to confirm address,” another said. “If it’s undeliverable, take it back and you get the full pay out.”

“It’s a unicorn. most of the time you accept, pick up, verify address and return or deliver if address is close and then get paid,” a third echoed.

Others shared that they’d seen similar orders with long distances crossing multiple state lines on the app before.

“I once saw an Instacart order that went from Dallas to San Antonio,” one commenter wrote. “It was 60 bucks. The mileage was only listed at 70 miles, which was wrong.”

“I saw one from Phoenix to Florida once,” another commented. “I called in and asked if the travel arrangements were included.”

“instacart tried to send me from an hour north of Orlando to Miami,” a third viewer shared.