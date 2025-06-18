A Ryobi lawn tool that’s sold at stores like Walmart and Home Depot gets recalled

A hedge trimmer sold under the Ryobi brand is being pulled from shelves after multiple users reported injuries.

The 40-Volt, 24-inch cordless hedge trimmer—sold at big-name retailers like Walmart and Home Depot—is being recalled due to a blade activation issue.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the tool may start up if only one of its safety or trigger controls is pressed, even though both are supposed to be activated at the same time.

That flaw has resulted in at least 16 injuries so far, some of which were serious. In total, 27 incidents have been reported where the blade started unintentionally.

What should customers do now?

Anyone who owns the recalled model is being asked to stop using it immediately. Ryobi is offering a free replacement, and customers don’t need to show a receipt to qualify.

A pre-paid shipping label will be provided through their recall site: ryobitools.com/recall.

To get the replacement, owners will need to return the faulty unit to TTI Outdoor Power Equipment.

What are people saying online?

The recall has sparked mixed reactions on Reddit. One user under a post about the news in the r/ryobi subreddit wrote, “Oh man, here we go again. Just used my 18v last night, glad I didn’t upgrade when I found a clearance unit.”

“They should just put a lock so you can depress the trigger,” another user chimed in. “Not a two-stage process to use it. But whatever.”

“Doesn’t surprise me, good for them to address this,” someone who already experienced problems with their unit shared. “I bought one of these 2 years ago… second time I used it, the blade would engage whether I touched the handle or the trigger.”

The recalled trimmers were sold in stores and online between March 2021 through January 2025 for between $90 and $160.

