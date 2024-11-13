‘Why y’all do me like this?’: Walmart shopper buys gingerbread man lawn decoration. Then she inflates it

According to several surveys and online forums, most people wait until after Thanksgiving to decorate their houses for Christmas. But it’s becoming more and more common for people to throw that etiquette out the door in lieu of letting in the Christmas cheer earlier than ever. And while holiday decoration options seem endless in the age of online retailers, so do the fails. There’s the Home Depot Buddy the Elf animatronic that spreads fear rather than fear. And then there’s the Temu pumpkin that would make even the biggest of houses appear tiny by comparison. Now TikToker Kascei is introducing the world to the Walmart inflatable gingerbread man through her viral TikTok.

“I’m pissed. capital P,” Kascei (@kasceivanessa) writes in the text overlay of the video. “Bro, I just bought this blow-up gingerbread for Christmas. Brand new from Walmart, OK? Tell me what’s wrong.”

She flips the camera to show the 3-and-a-half-foot inflatable gingerbread man on her lawn. There’s just one problem. Its head is upside down.

“Who does this?” the content creator asks, confused.

Kacsei further questions Walmart in the caption. “Why yall do me like this?” she asks.

Her video has over 348,000 views.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kacsei via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as to Walmart via press email.

What viewers think—it might surprise you

Viewers love the inflatable gingerbread man, despite his imperfections.

“OMG I want it. I collect things that [aren’t] made quite right I loooove it,” one said.

“I kinda like it. I’m going to buy one hoping mine looks like this,” another said.

A bad batch?

At least one viewer shared they bought the same decoration, and theirs came exactly the same way. So it’s possible Walmart quality control just let a defective batch of gingerbread men slip through the cracks.

“Omg!! I got that same one like last month, blew it up and its head is also upside down!! I’m glad I’m not the only one with a messed up gingerbread man,” one user shared.

How is the gingerbread supposed to look?

In a follow-up, Kascei responds to comments from viewers who questioned if the gingerbread man’s head is upside down by design. “All right, y’all. I keep getting comments asking about the gingerbread man. Maybe he’s supposed to be doing a handstand,” she says. “I don’t think he is!”

To prove her point, the content creator shows the box the inflatable came in. He’s upright, and his head is right side up. On Walmart’s website, the gingerbread and all of his body parts are upright. “As you can see, I’m not crazy,” Kascei continues.

What did she end up doing with it?

In the final installment of the series, Kascei reveals that the gingerbread man found his forever home. She even named the inflatable. In her video, the gingerbread is wearing a name tag that reads: “Georgie the Ging.”

Walmart’s return policy

Kascei would also have been able to return the gingerbread. According to Walmart, “Returns are available for nearly everything Walmart sells. Your purchase history on Walmart.com displays the latest eligible date for a return or replacement. However, we recommend keeping track of all manufacturer packaging and your receipt for a minimum of 90 days after purchase.”

