“People literally took pictures of my luggage”: Woman goes to airport. Unprecedented luggage feature grabs everyone’s attention

A self-proclaimed “overpacker” shared her footage of her luggage set that comes with an interesting feature. And it’s one that fellow travelers online called a game changer for flights.

Mary (@marypoppinspacked) posted videos featuring her luggage to TikTok, and it’s garnered over 655,000 views.

In a text overlay of the video, Mary writes, “People literally took pictures of my luggage at every airport.”

She filmed her bags making their way to her on a slow-moving baggage carousel. “7 flights in 10 days,” she wrote in another on-screen caption.

Next, the video then transitions to three of her bags being rolled throughout an airport. The bags, which come as part of a set, are of varying sizes. They feature indentations on each side along with a black plastic flap. These flaps feature clasps, which allow for the luggage to be connected to other bags with the same feature.

That means a single person can effectively move three pieces of luggage with just one hand. That’s because all of the bags have 360-degree articulating wheels and are attached to each other. Another person comments on the design off-camera. “Very practical,” they say.

Great luggage feature

Furthermore, Mary adds in another text overlay that the joint-luggage perk “works on all surfaces.” This is demonstrated as the bags are effortlessly piloted in the airport’s interior as well as on the outdoor pavement. The luggage trio is also easily pushed through an asphalt parking lot.

At the end of the video, Mary shows off a picture of the luggage resting inside of what appears to be a hotel room.

A quick search online appears to show there are several manufacturers selling luggage systems with this feature.

A Tach V3.1 connectable carry-on, medium, and large hardshell suitcase combo that retails on Amazon for $399. This seems to be identical to the one presented in Mary’s video, down to the color and clasp designs.

Gadget Flow also wrote about Tach’s system, opining on its “patented connecting system.” According to the outlet, “It lets [travelers]…easily connect and disconnect suitcases in seconds.”

Other luggage hacks

But what if you already own travel bags and don’t want to invest in a new system with built-in connector straps? Travel + Leisure shared a litany of different options for folks who may want to emulate this same experience. The website highlighted these “luggage connector straps” that folks can loop through the handles of their suitcases.

These clasps may not be intrinsically embedded into the build of the cases or emulate the same side-securing functionality. However, the price may be more alluring: Amazon also sells a pair of straps for $10.

In a separate video, Mary shows off her luggage connection mechanism in a detailed overview. It’s a feature that many viewers lauded. According to one TikToker, they, too, have a Tach suitcase set and expressed satisfaction with its build quality. “I love my Tach luggage that has lasted 5 years and is still holding up,” they wrote.

“Very easy to drag around but how is it when you carry it up and down the stairs?” another questioned.

In a reply, Mary delineated her own experience in this scenario.

“Surprisingly, I only had one situation with stairs throughout my entire trip. It wasn’t awesome, partly bc I was running late (not a surprise lol) and partly bc I’m 5’1, trying to get ~120lbs up a few steps,” she shared.

Another wrote that they simply purchased straps online. “I bought the straps on Amazon to hook 3 luggages together when I was traveling solo. And I would hear people making comments like ‘that’s so smart…we need one of those.’ I even had a lady chase me down to ask where I had gotten the straps from. I told her Amazon,” they shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tach via email and Mary via TikTok comment for further information.

