“It’s less than $20”: Woman stops at McDonald’s. Then she learns they have a “cute” family meal

The McDonald’s dinner box was all the rage in 2024. The boxes, which were around $12, alleviated some financial stress for Americans as the impact of inflation on food was seemingly relentless. Customer and mother Megan (@megancaceres285) visited her local McDonald’s, and the dinner box was a deal she could not resist.

In a clip with over 624,000 views, she sits in her car with a large McDonald’s cardboard take-out box.

“So, brought my son with me today for where he had to go, and he was a little hungry,” she says, holding the take-out box. “I really don’t like stopping at McDonald’s but this is such a good deal, and it’s so cute. It’s only less than $20.”

When the content creator opened the box, she revealed all the food the deal comes with. “You get four fries, two Big Macs, and two cheeseburgers, and a 10-piece chicken nuggets. Not a bad deal, guys,” she says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Megan via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to McDonald’s via press email.

Viewers slammed the McDonald’s deal

Some reminisced about how much the dinner box used to cost. According to Restaurant Business, McDonald’s prices have jumped 40% since 2019.

“When did they raise the box to $20. Used to be 11.99,” one viewer remarked.

“That box was only 10.99 a couple years ago. Not worth 20,” a second agreed.

Others claimed the box is not available where they live.

“I don’t think that’s in our any of our locations colorado,” a third stated.

“I asked my McDonalds and they don’t have it,” a fourth commented. “I’m in Indiana, my Daughter has it in Utah!!”

The price of this box may vary, too. One Ohioan viewer paid almost $10 more for the same dinner box. “That is not less than $20. I’m [in Ohio], it’s like $29,” they shared. A North Carolina-based content creator named Madison only paid $15.96 for the meal. And she says hers included two drinks and using a 20% coupon. Because the Mickey D’s Dinner Box isn’t available everywhere, she recommended that customers check their apps to see if their local McDonald’s offers it by typing “dinner box” in the app.

Whether you’re feeding a family, two people, or even meal prepping for yourself, it can be a good deal, depending on your budgetary needs and location.

