Airbnb host is on vacation. Then a message comes in from one of her guests

An Airbnb host is going viral after revealing a message from one of her guests about an unfortunate incident involving a firearm in her rental property. Spoiler alert: Everyone is OK, but the same can’t be said of the furniture.

As reported by Newsweek, Rachael Knapp was looking forward to a smooth stay for the Airbnb guests renting out her Colorado home. Unfortunately, she later posted to social media about an unfortunate surprise she got at the end of their stay.

“When you’re on vacation and get this message from a guest,” she wrote in a video that was reportedly posted to her Instagram page (@casitanoir). The Daily Dot could not find the video in question.

But according to Newsweek, the message reads, “There was an incident that happened this morning. As I was packing, I was also packing my firearm back in my safe and it went off and on the table, which went to the chair as well. I am truly sorry and it was a total accident. I can replace and buy you a new table set. I know where it’s from because I have the same one at home. I just wanted to let you know before you got there. Once again I am truly sorry.”

Of course, this message leaves many questions remaining unanswered.

First of all, why was there a firearm out of its safe in an Airbnb?

As it turned out, the table wasn’t as easy to replace as the guest first thought. Luckily, Airbnb reportedly helped contribute to the cost of the vintage piece of furniture.

