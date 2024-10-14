‘My HOA would have a stroke’: Homeowner orders Halloween decorations on Temu instead of Home Depot. It backfires

Online shopping can sometimes be a bit tricky. There’s always a chance you might not get exactly what you bargained for. That’s the situation one homeowner found themselves in after ordering Halloween decorations on Temu instead of Home Depot.

Featured Video

TikTok user Locale (@localemag) is a social media magazine established in 2010. They recently reposted a video from another account (since deleted) that details the mixup. The video starts on a quiet residential road. The on-screen caption reads, “When you order your Halloween decorations from Temu instead of Home Depot and accidentally get the wrong size.”

The video continues as the person holding the camera walks up the street. That’s when a giant jack-o’-lantern comes into view. The TikTok user approaches the jack-o’-lantern, which dwarfs the other residents (human and canine) of the house.

Viewers react to the Halloween decorations from Temu

The video has amassed 12.4 million views as of Monday afternoon. In the caption, Locale writes, “The Great Pumpkin of Orange County. Maybe the balloon got away from the Great Park?”

Advertisement

Temu is selling outdoor Halloween decorations, including several inflatable pumpkins and/or jack-o’-lanterns. They range in height from 3 feet to 8 feet tall. Home Depot is also well-known for its Halloween lawn animatronics.

In the comments, users cracked plenty of jokes about the scale of the jack-o’-lantern decoration and the potential implications.

“My house is the one with the pumpkin out front. You CAN’T miss it,” joked one user.

A second user wrote, “My HOA would have a stroke.”

Advertisement

A third user wrote, “One time a Temu item doesn’t fit in the palm of your hand.”

@localemag The Great Pumpkin of Orange County. Maybe the ballon got way from the great park?? ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune

This isn’t the first Temu size snafu

Of course, the commenter is referring to Temu’s reputation for sometimes selling items of a surprising scale.

Advertisement

In April, a woman went viral after revealing she ordered 20 chairs for guests to sit on at her birthday party. Except only a crew of Stuart Littles could sit on the tiny chairs that arrived in the mail.

Another woman claimed she received a croissant lamp from Temu and was later horrified to learn it was a real croissant with a light stuck in it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Locale via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Temu via press email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.