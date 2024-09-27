‘How did this pass quality check??’: Home Depot customers flame the $200, 6.5-foot Buddy the Elf animatronic

From a 3.5-foot Chucky to a talking Jack Frost, Home Depot has become known for its seasonal animatronics, which often go viral. But people online are claiming the home improvement store may have missed the mark with its latest viral drop, a 6.5-foot Buddy the Elf animatronic.

In a video with 1.5 million views, one woman said the animatronic is most definitely not spreading Christmas cheer. She called it a “Christmas Nightmare.”

TikTok user Avery (@sandiegosurfmama) ran into the animatronic while perusing a Home Depot.

The animatronic, on Home Depot’s site, promises to speak “12 phrases from the movie in true character voice.” It also notes he’s sound- and motion-activated.

Spreading Christmas fear

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” the animatronic exclaims, his blue eyes enlarged and his mouth moving with a smile.

Instead of spreading cheer, Avery thought it created fear.

“So, Home Depot tried to make Buddy the Elf but I’m pretty sure they just invented a new holiday nightmare,” she says in the text overlay.

“Pretty sure Home Depot just introduced us to Buddy the Elf’s creepy cousin,” she added in the caption of the clip.

The Daily Dot reached out to Avery via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Home Depot via email.

Viewers felt the same way as Avery.

“How did this pass quality check?? Haha,” one questioned.

“When it does the part where Buddy screams excitedly for Santa it’s outright demonic,” another said.

“Must have come from the same creators of last year’s Jack Frost animatronic from Home Depot. That was a thing of nightmares too,” a third wrote.

What owners of the Home Depot Buddy the Elf animatronic are saying

The animatronic is $199 on Home Depot’s website. He so far has 11 reviews and only 2.3 stars.

Here’s what reviewers are saying:

“The face does not look anything like Buddy Elf. He looks like Buddy Elf on crack,” one said.

Shoppers mainly took issue with Buddy’s face.

“The face is rough for $200…buddy has had a rough winter…” another said.

To make matters worse, one reviewer claimed the animatronic’s face is “peeling.”

But, on the bright side, reviewers laud the animatronic’s voice.

“It could be used as a Halloween decoration to be honest. However, the voice is spot on. Sounds great. I returned it because I couldn’t get past the face looking like it did,” one said.

“The face is kind of scary . But the best phrases so definitely worth the buy,” another wrote.

Do people in Home Depot agree?

In a follow-up video, Avery returns to Home Depot to move the animatronic to what she feels like is the rightful place for it: the Halloween section.

As workers and customers walk by it, they agree with Avery that it’s “creepy.”

Not the first Christmas animatronic fail

Last year, TikTok user Danielle accused the home improvement store of trying to “ruin” Christmas with its Jack Frost animatronic. The $199 Jack Frost animatronic had wrinkled blue skin, orange eyes, and white hair.

Maybe Home Depot should stick to the Halloween animatronics.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.