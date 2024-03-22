‘Just gonna Instacart from now on’: Man says he can never go back to Walmart location after experience with Walmart greeter

One man’s embarrassing moment with a Walmart greeter has him vowing to never to return to that location.

In a video with over 211,000 views, TikTok user Bobby Kazz (@bobbykazz) shared his storytime as he prepared a meal.

“Unfortunately, I’m gonna have to switch Walmarts after what happened to me this morning,” he started.

“One of the most embarrassing moments in my life, honestly,” he added, placing pieces of fish onto his plate from an air fryer.

“I walk in, he looks at me, like, dead in the eye, and he goes, ‘It’s so great to have you back. Welcome back,’” Kazz said the greeter told him. This confused the content creator.

“I was like, ‘I mean, thanks. I know it’s only been, like a month since I’ve been gone but, you know, I appreciate it,” he recalled responding to the greeter.

However, he soon learned that the Walmart greeter/receipt checker wasn’t speaking to him. “There was a cop directly behind me, like, for the city where that Walmart is, and that’s who he was talking to,” he said. “He was literally, like, right there,” he added, gesturing behind his shoulder.

Needless to say, the content creator felt humiliated. “I can never go back there, unfortunately. So, that’s what happened to me today. So, awesome,” he concluded sarcastically.

In the caption, Kazz added, “And the fact I yelled out ‘Thank you!!’ LMFAO.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kazz via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. In the comments section, viewers felt Kazz’s embarrassment.

“Yeah time to change locations,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m getting second hand embarrassment from this,” a second remarked.

On the other hand, some encouraged him to brush it off due to the money-saving benefits of shopping at the store.

“Just forget it happend and go back if it’s cheaper!” one encouraged.

“Walmart + – free pick up/delivery ignore the shame keep saving money,” a second said.

Kazz revealed in the comments section that he was, “Just gonna instacart from now on.”

Others were more concerned and distracted by the number of fish Kazz added to his meal. “Why is no one talking about how much fish is on his plate,” one of the top comments reads.

But others defended him, pointing out that “food is fuel.”

