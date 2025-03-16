‘It tastes like childhood’: Woman issues PSA to those who buy Kraft’s mac & cheese. Then she reviews Walmart’s Great Value version

If you’re a fan of Kraft mac and cheese, one woman shares a dupe that could cut your bill in half.

In a video with over 165,000 views, food reviewer Morgan Chomps (@morganchompz) compares two boxes of mac and cheese: Walmart‘s Great Value and Kraft’s classic.

“Can you guess which one is which?” she asks, holding up two nearly identical bowls of mac and cheese.

Is Great Value mac and cheese a Kraft dupe?

Walmart’s Great Value brand dupes many popular snack and grocery items, which usually retail for much less than the name brands. While a Kraft mac and cheese box costs her $1.24, the Great Value alternative is just 58 cents.

There is one significant difference between the brands: the color.

“Walmart’s is a lot more orange and cheesy looking,” she says. “But the noodle shapes look the same.”

When sampling the Kraft and Great Value mac and cheese, Chomps says they taste virtually the same. While Walmart’s appears cheesier, the taste isn’t different.

“So is Walmart’s mac and cheese and worthy dupe for Kraft? Honestly, yeah,” she says. “They’re pretty identical.”

What do shoppers think of the dupe?

Several shoppers agree with Chomps that the Walmart Great Value mac and cheese is a cheaper and just-as-delicious alternative to Kraft.

“I prefer Walmart mac and cheese,” a viewer says.

“The fact that Walmart’s is half the price is enough reason for me. We’re smart about our money in this house!” another writes.

Some shoppers may be turning to Kraft dupes as the brand has previously come under fire for pricing inconsistencies, the Daily Dot previously reported.

“I’m not the CEO of Walmart mac n cheese but I’ll take a large plate,” a third jokes.

“I swear Walmart’s Mac and cheese is so good! And for the price?” a fourth adds.

However, others say they remain loyal to Kraft mac and cheese.

“I could tell instantly. I’m soo picky with boxed Mac and cheese. I only like Kraft this specific type,” one writes.

“I tried the great value 4 cheese Mac and cheese I think it was, and it was DISGUSTINGLY salty,” another says.

“The taste is way different though,” a third insists.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chomps via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Walmart and Kraft for further comment.



