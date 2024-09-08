‘This is the nastiest thing I’ve ever seen’: Shopper says people are being scammed by Kraft mac and cheese

A shopper questions the value per ounce of Kraft Mac and Cheese, pointing out inconsistencies in pricing in a now-viral TikTok.

In a video with over 207,000 views, TikToker Sam (@dahmansam) shows a large box of Kraft pasta, retailing for $7.29. The box says it contains 3.5 ounces of mac and cheese, or “70% more” than a regular Kraft single package.

Then, Sam shows a regular-sized package of Kraft mac and cheese. The container says it has 4.1 ounces of pasta and is $5.99. In other words, the single package contains more mac and cheese than the box that claims it contains 70% more.

“This is the nastiest thing I’ve ever seen. They’re scamming us,” Sam says in the clip. In a comment, the TikToker writes, “The gag is that the box even says 70% more Mac but according to the grams per box THATS A LIE.”

Viewers criticize the price of Kraft mac and cheese

Sam isn’t the first shopper to criticize Kraft. This month, another TikToker called out Kraft for shrinking portion sizes and “gaslighting” customers.

In the comments, viewers are astonished at the steep price of a single serving of Kraft mac and cheese—regardless of the exact ounce measurement.

“That’s wild that they are both that expensive. That’s like 80 cents worth of pasta,” one writes.

“No literally I was at work and went to buy the big bowl and it was $4.49 and I was like ‘yeah no I guess I’m not eating,’” another says.

“Then u buy the 4.1 oz one thinking ur getting a deal but the 4.1oz one is overpriced as well lol,” a third adds.

Viewers aren’t imagining the price hike on Kraft products. The brand says its prices were 3.7 percent higher in the final three months of 2023 than in 2022.

Others try to figure out how Kraft sets the price for the two products.

“That store is over priced but the big bowl i’m pretty sure comes with cheese sauce not powder and 2 types of it,” a commenter says.

“That little * by the 70% more means there is another * somewhere on the back that explains what it’s actually 70% more of,” another explains.

Alternatives to pricey pasta

Other commenters share Kraft alternatives that cost a fraction of the brand-name pasta.

“Aldi’s sells generic mac and cheese for 55 cents a box. Kraft lost its gosh dang mind,” one shares.

“If you wanna make your own, you can get cheddar cheese powder, cornstarch, and pasta and you’re all set,” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kraft via email and to Sam via Instagram and TikTok direct message.



