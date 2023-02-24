‘That extra 25 cents they added on ruined my entire life’: Customer says debit card declined at Dollar Tree

A viral TikToker says he experienced ultimate shame when his debit card got declined while shopping at Dollar Tree.

The TikToker, Drew Gunby (@drewgunby), has one million followers, and often posts funny, relatable content about his life. In one of his recent videos, which he records inside the Dollar Tree store, he talks about how it felt to have his card declined.

“Sitting here at 25 years of life, I’ve had my fair share of shame and embarrassment, but having my debit card declined at Dollar Tree and having to put back essentially all of my fucking groceries, that’s a new low,” Gunby says in the video.

He adds that he felt like a little kid at the cash register whose mom told him to put his toy back. But instead of a toy, he had to put back his groceries. And instead of his mom, it was the “state of the U.S. economy.”

“You know, they say spontaneous human combustion is a myth, but how great would it be if I just blew up right now?” Gunby says. “I mean I could think of half my problems that would be solved if I just engulfed in flames.”

Viewers quickly reassured the TikToker that he wasn’t alone.

“You’re not alone,” one viewer commented.

“Been there done that lol,” another commented.

One viewer agreed with Gunby that “Spontaneous combustion is def the move,” while others shared their own embarrassing stories.

“Me at dollar tree at Christmas this past year,” one user said.

“Nah one time the register glitches or something said I paid on my bank but the register said I didn’t so the person behind paid. Embarrassing,” a second wrote.

A third commented, “It’s okay Drew, this too has happened to me at dollar tree with my groceries, you’re not alone.”

Others noted Gunby’s confidence in recording his TikTok inside the Dollar Tree after his card getting declined.

“The store silence and occasionally beep kills me while you say this so loudly and proudly, preach it dawg,” one viewer wrote.

“Him still being in the dollar tree saying this out loud is killing me,” another commented.

Some pointed out Dollar Tree’s price hike was to blame.

As one user wrote, “Not to be dramatic, but that extra 25 cents they added on ruined my entire life.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via Tikok comment and to Dollar Tree via email.