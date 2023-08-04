‘This is the only position worth getting’: Former Walmart worker shares which job role makes the most money

A former Walmart worker has gone viral after offering advice on how to get hired at Walmart and which positions are best to work in.

In a video with over 3.2 million views as of Friday, TikTok user AJ Baron (@theajbaron), who previously discussed his experience at Lowe’s as well as his firing story, reveals the secret to securing a job at the popular store. However, this advice comes with a catch.

“This is the only position worth getting,” he says, pointing to a picture of an in-store shopper. “This is the in-store shopper. These guys make way more than everybody else in the store.”

According to Baron, these positions can earn up to $21 per hour, though he warns that an applicant might be initially placed in the cashier role.

“Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position, I swear to god,” he states. “You’re going to feel like a brain-dead person.”

Baron says he managed to avoid the cashier role by specifically asking not to be placed there.

As for how to actually land the role, Baron says the trick is approaching a Walmart employee with a yellow tag on their vest.

“These people are really close-knit with the hiring managers, so they might help you get the job,” he explains.

If they can’t help, he continues, one should simply apply online, then go into the store and ask in person if the application was received.

In the comments section, many users spoke about the veracity of Baron’s in-store shopper claim.

“On lunch rn as a online shopper,” wrote a commenter. “Can confirm easiest thing ever.”

“Tbh I’m a cashier, and unless you want relive high school go to online shopper,” another shared.

“I did the online shopping position because they were low staff and it was actually fun,” a third said.

That said, some took issue with Baron’s claims.

“I work as omni (in store shopper), we make min. wage,” detailed a user. “It’s a fun & easy job but overnights make more & no costumers.”

“Doesn’t pay $21h everywhere. Start pay in most is 15 and I make bout 2.2k a month,” said a second.

“It’s literally 20,000 steps a day,” noted an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Baron via email.