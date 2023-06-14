‘It’s so easy’: Walmart picker says she gets paid $17 an hour ‘to literally shop for people’

While many users have shared negative stories about working for Walmart, others have sung the praises of their jobs at the store.

One such person is TikTok user Khy (@khyraleeann), who is a “personal shopper” or a “picker” at Walmart. This job involves receiving orders that customers place for pick-up, then going through the store and collecting the items.

“We get paid $17 an hour…to literally shop for people,” Khy says. “It’s so easy.”

In the comments section, several users claimed that they were similarly enthused about the job.

“I loved doing ogp [Online Grocery Pickup] one of the best jobs!!” exclaimed a commenter. “Especially mornings so chill and laid back.”

“I love shopping and not spending my money,” added another.

“i literally did this and had so much fun & i wasn’t even at a supercenter,” recalled a third. “but my managers & co-workers were so toxic so i rage quit and walked out.”

In the comments, Khy noted, “…it’s really easy, and it’s not busy everyday so it can be alot of downtime as well.”

However, others pointed out that Khy’s stated wage of $17 an hour is not universal for the role.

“I’m mad,” stated a user. “I get work the same thing and we don’t make that.”

“Ain’t no wayyyy we get paid 14$ at my store,” claimed a second.

“I get paid 15 to do the same,” explained an additional TikToker.

Further users shared other issues that can come from working at Walmart.

“…no one talks about how they won’t schedule no one hours but complain they are overstaffed, not all Walmarts have this issue tho,” detailed a commenter. “…i ended up switching to stocking since they wouldn’t give me hours after I asked.”

“It’s actually took me 30-45mins for 15 items coz customer always asking for assistance, price and key,” joked a further user.

