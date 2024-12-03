‘Is delivery that expensive?’: Walmart shopper buys 85-inch TV. Then he tries to fit it into his wife’s Honda CR-V

Recently, the internet has been losing its mind over the 98-inch Roku TV currently available at Walmart.

This is for a few reasons. First, the sheer size of the television makes it one of the biggest commercially available consumer televisions on the market. Second, its relatively low price point of about $1,500 has made it an attainable purchase for many shoppers.

Finally, the fact that such a TV exists at all points to a trend in the market.

Over the past two decades, televisions have become substantially cheaper while increasing in size. From 1997 to 2021, the average television screen more than doubled in size from 22 inches to 47 inches, and today, the most common television size appears to be around 55 inches.

Even though consumers may enjoy larger televisions, that doesn’t mean that this trend is without issue. Often, the internal components of these televisions aren’t of the highest quality, and while a large television might sound good to most consumers, some simply don’t have the living room space to view them properly.

Furthermore, another issue can come with buying such a large TV, as TikTok user Ocean (@alohaocean) recently noted in a video with over 717,000 views.

What’s the problem with big TVs?

In his video, Ocean shows that he’s recently purchased an 85-inch TLC TV from Walmart. The problem? The box just won’t fit into his wife’s Honda CR-V.

Throughout the video, the TikToker shows himself attempting to get the television into the car. Try as he might, he just can’t make it fit, leading him to eventually settle on placing it on the car’s roof.

This is a common issue for those buying the large TVs of today. In a Reddit discussion on the topic, most users advised renting a van that can fit the television or paying for delivery, as laying the TV flat is generally not advised.

In the comments section, users shared their own TV buying experiences, with many offering ways to avoid having to encounter this situation in the future.

“Just take it out the box,” suggested a user.

“Is delivery that expensive?” asked another.

“We have a small car and everytime we got a new car we’d buy rope and tie it to the top of our car,” claimed a third. “works every time.”

“I did this at Costco one time. They said no worries this happens all the time. Lowe’s next door rents trucks,” recounted a further TikToker. “I went next door and got the pickup and they loaded it in for me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ocean via Instagram and TikTok DM.



