‘Buying that TV is like buying a Dodge Neon’: Walmart shopper spots major deal on 98-inch Roku TV. But not everyone is onboard.

A viral TikTok video featuring Walmart’s 98-inch Roku TV on sale for $1,500 has captivated users. The creator, Ragin Germasian @ragin.germasian, highlights that when flat-screen TVs first launched, $1,500 would only buy a smaller TV, making this massive screen a major deal. However, TikTok users had a wide range of opinions on the Walmart Roku TV’s value, debating its quality, brand, and longevity.

Germasian’s video has earned over a million views so far.

Divided opinions on quality

Despite initial excitement over the TV’s size and price, many TikTokers voiced skepticism about its quality. One user sarcastically noted, “That brand should last about 6 weeks or so.”

Another predicted, “$1,500 bucks and will be broken within a year.”

Several commenters clarified that Roku only powers the TV’s interface, while Onn manufactures it. The discussion mirrors concerns highlighted by the Daily Dot, which noted the same affordability-versus-quality debate surrounding this brand.

While many applauded the affordability of the TV, others favored premium brands like Samsung and Sony.

“Nah, I’ll stick with my 85’ Samsung,” one user commented.

Another remarked, “It’s no Sony!!!” indicating that some users prefer to invest in more established brands known for their higher quality, even if they cost more upfront.

The TV usually goes for $1,998, making it $500 off right now. And it actually has pretty good reviews. It has an average of 4.3 stars and 4,364 ratings. It also has 4.3 stars on the Onn site. Customers actually laud the quality for the cost of the TV.

“I have nothing to complain about. The picture is great, and I love the Roku operating system. All of my TVs have that. I can’t comment on the audio for this TV, because I have it piped into a surround sound system. So all I care about is the picture. And it’s great,” one reviewer wrote.

Mixed experiences with Roku TVs

Though some users doubted the TV’s durability, others shared positive experiences. “I’ve had my Walmart Roku TV for 5 years and it still works great,” one commenter mentioned.

Still, complaints about freezing and input lag emerged, pointing out that while the TV is priced attractively, its performance varies significantly. This variation in user experiences indicates that factors like usage and individual preferences play a crucial role.

Discussions about large TVs like this 98-inch Roku model also occur outside TikTok. Rtings notes that Roku’s integration into budget-friendly smart TVs has broadened its audience, explaining the excitement over Walmart’s offering.

However, the TV didn’t even make the Buyers Guide list for the top 10 best 98-inch TVs on the market. And Samsung and Sony TVs do dominate much of the list. In the No. 1 spot is the Sony 98 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series.

A deal or a risk?

The TikTok video has sparked a broader conversation on whether Walmart’s 98-inch Roku TV is a good deal or a risky purchase. Its size and price make it a compelling buy, but varying experiences with the brand leave some users cautious. Ultimately, this discussion highlights the importance of balancing price with long-term value when deciding on large purchases, particularly for technology like TVs.

This nuanced debate reflects how consumers weigh affordability against durability and brand reputation in an increasingly competitive market for large-screen TVs.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ragin via TikTok direct message, as well as to Walmart.

