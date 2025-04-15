‘I feel like that’s a bigger issue than the chicken’: Man grills food for his wife and stepdaughter. Here’s why it may lead to a divorce

This man thought he was doing something nice for his family when he got out the grill—instead, it led to a huge fight.

Featured Video

Whether you’re a carnivore or a vegetarian, food made on a grill tends to be a hit. There’s just something about the smokiness and the way food cooks on the grill that makes many a meal even more delicious than if you’d just cooked it in a pan or the oven.

This dad busted out his grill to cook up lunch for his family. Even though he was cooking up chicken, he ended up with a one-sided beef with his wife.

Now he’s confused how grilling led to beefing.

Advertisement

Wife upset over grilled chicken tenders?

In a viral video with more than 1.8 million views, dad Ross (@rosstherepairman), who usually posts about plumbing and repairs, shared the marital spat he just got into.

“I need y’all to settle a [expletive] argument for me before I get a divorce,” Ross says in the clip.

He explains that he was grilling some chicken tenders, and while he and his daughter like them with barbeque sauce, his wife and stepdaughter prefer them without.

Advertisement

That’s an easy enough request, so Ross makes two batches, one with and one without barbeque sauce.

But as Ross plates up the chicken, his wife becomes furious with him.

“You don’t see anything wrong with this?” Ross’s wife asked him.

And Ross genuinely doesn’t, which is why he turned to TikTok for help. (To be honest reader, we don’t see what’s wrong with the chicken either.)

Advertisement

“She won’t [expelteive] tell me what is wrong,” Ross says.

“If yall are married and still referring to the kids as yours or mine……..I feel like that’s a bigger issue than the chicken…no??,” a top comment read.

“She’s mad because her plain chicken that she ordered doesn’t look as good as your bbq caramelized sauce,” a commenter guessed.

Advertisement

“Tbh she’s mad about something else & the chicken was the last straw.. Its not about the chicken my friend. There is nothing wrong with the chicken. She probly thinks you don’t treat the girls the same,” a person said.

“Maybe she feels like she and her daughter are being left out! Basically, I feel like she is upset about something, but it’s not actually the chicken,” another added.

What was actually wrong?

It took two more follow-up videos to get a straight answer on what was wrong with the protein Ross just grilled up.

Advertisement

At first, Ross’ wife made comments about the chicken being “half hearted or half assed or something like that.”

But it was something else entirely.

“According to her it’s because I don’t listen,” Ross says.

Turns out, earlier that day, Ross’ wife let him know that she seasoned chicken tenders and two thick pork chops as well, with the idea being that the girls would get the tenders and the adults would enjoy the chops.

Advertisement

“She was trying to give me a hint that we was supposed to be having pork chops,” Ross says.

Ultimately, the issue had nothing to do with the way the chicken tenders looked “except for that they didn’t look like a [expletive] pork chop.”

In another video, Ross acknowledged that the issue was never just the meat. The tenders were just another situation that highlighted more issues in their marriage.

Advertisement

While Ross was initially going to post a story time giving more details about what was going on in the marriage, in a comment he said the following:

“To honor my wife’s request I’m not going to most an update other than to reiterate this.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ross for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.