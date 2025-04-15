‘Bare minimum for husband’: Man matches with woman on Hinge. Then she sends over her salary requirements

A man recently shared the jarring experience he had with a woman he matched with on Hinge. Reddit user @New_Ambassador2442 posted screenshots of the conversation they had on the popular dating app’s r/Tinder subreddit.

Featured Video

It appears that she referenced a checklist on her profile, which he inquired about in their dialogue. She acknowledges that the 18-point stipulation for a potential marriage partner is “quite the list” before rattling it off.

It’s titled “Bare Minimum for Husband” and makes several references to salary requirements. Furthermore, she highlights that she wants to be given a life of luxury and requests that she have a maid and chef. In addition to subsidizing her lifestyle, she also expects the man in question to “support [her] goals.” All while being “fit, attractive, and well groomed.”

Here it is in its entirety:

Advertisement

Loves me deeply and puts me first.

Financially successful (300k+ salary.)

Generous and spoils me.

Sophisticated and enjoys luxury.

Emotionally intelligent and confident.

Chivalrous and protective.

Ambitious and disciplined.

Family-oriented and well-connected.

Fit, attractive, and well-groomed.

Takes control and makes plans.

Keeps his word and values trust.

Supports my goals and lifestyle.

Fun, outgoing, and socially respected.

Prefers privacy over social media validation.

Loves traveling and fine dining.

Sexually disciplined and loyal.

Handles pregnancy prevention (no hormones for me.)

Makes life easier (maid, chef, etc.)

Sprinkle, sprinkle

It appears the woman’s list of demands is in tandem with the “sprinkle sprinkle” dating movement. It was first coined by YouTuber SheRaSeven, and according to WikiHow, it means “blessings” or “bless your heart.” However, “It’s most often used as a ‘mic drop’ after offering dating advice to women and encouraging them to date men who are financially stable,” the site states.

Some men have launched their own “soft guy era” promotion posts. In these uploads, they reverse roles in the above-referenced dynamic. Emphatically, they’ve expressed their desire to be stay-at-home boyfriends and husbands. Meanwhile, their female significant others can work to take care of them.

Advertisement

Reddit users are surprised by the list

Numerous commenters who replied to the post thought the Hinge user was much too demanding.

“Anyone that fit each of those to a T would block her immediately,” one penned.

Someone else quipped, “Everyone wants the princess treatment. Until it’s time to get an arranged marriage for political gain.”

Advertisement

Another person said she could probably hit the majority of the stipulations on her list. That is, if she’s willing to forego certain demands. “Not gonna lie, her list is great if she’s looking for rich 67 yr old divorced dudes / widowers,” they wrote.

One user on the app suggested that @New_Ambassador2442 send her identical requirements. “Send her the same list back and watch her get mad at you for demanding so much of her,” they said.

Which OP said he did in a comment reply. “Actually that’s exactly what I did. She proceeded to tell me that she makes less than 10k a year as a part-time personal trainer. I then invited to my place for some casual fun and told her to bring wine. She unmatched me,” he replied.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @New_Ambassador2442 via Reddit direct message for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.