‘Buy a Chevy! Got it!’: 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits San Diego. Then a homeowner films how her Chevy reacts

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake caused a major shake up in San Diego Monday morning.

It was felt from Tijuana, Mexico to Los Angeles. In the wake of the quake, multiple aftershocks were reported.

Some recorded footage of the tremors made rounds on social media, showing everything from elephants at the zoo reacting to rocks tumbling from hillsides.

At the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, a herd of elephants huddled together to protect one another when the shaking began. The older elephants rushed to form a circle around the smaller ones and remained in that formation even after the danger passed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or damages reported.

According to ABC News, the Los Angeles fire department surveyed the city by land, air and sea to assess damages, but the rattled city stood up to the quake.

Chevy owner’s San Diego quake video sparks support for the brand

One Chevy owner captured how her SUV withstood the natural disaster.

The video, which quickly gained traction, showed the parked vehicle perfectly still while the surroundings subtly vibrated.

The clip, uploaded to TikTok by user Melody ✨ (@melodyxgreen), racked up more than 19,200 as of Tuesday.

Many viewers praised not only the SUV’s stability.

The video convinced many that the American brand produced by General Motors is a durable, smart purchase.

“Buy a Chevy! Got it! Didn’t even move that’s stability,” user bryannuh wrote in the comments section.

“Chevy is it,” user stvebuht echoed.

Most durable vehicle brands

Per Consumer Reports, Chevrolet ranked No. 16 of 22 brands for “predicted reliability.”

The ranking is based on consumer surveys that ask about problems its members have had with their vehicles in the past 12 months.

For 2025, information on over 300,000 vehicles from the 2000 to 2024 (and a few 2025) models was gathered.

This extensive data included reported issues ranging from engine and transmission performance to in-car electronics and display systems.

Though Chevrolet did rank in the lower half of the list, it still did out-perform several other major manufacturers.

