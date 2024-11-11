‘Sony, LG, and Vizio’: Expert calls out Walmart’s new 98-inch Roku TV. Here’s why he’s not onboard

In recent years, TVs have gotten bigger and bigger. From 1997 to 2017, the average size of a television screen in the United States has doubled while prices have remained consistent or even gone down.

This has led to some massive televisions being sold on the market. For example, one Costco shopper recently went viral after noting that the chain was selling a 100” TV.

While these TVs currently command a high price, a few shoppers have claimed to find deals. For example, some have showcased a Roku TV that’s both 98” diagonally and available for less than $1,500 at Walmart.

Although one user already noted problems with the TV—specifically its massive size—another TIkTok user has the internet talking after claiming that there are problems with these TVs of which some people might not be aware.

What’s the problem with new smart TVs?

In a video with over 86,000 views, TikTok user Trystan Fossett (@itstrystanf) explains why he’s not the biggest fan of smart TVs.

To start, Fossett says he has “worked with televisions, networking and setting up internet systems for the last seven years”—which he says gives him the authority to say that many of the “smart” systems that manufacturers use “are a**.”

“The television manufacturers do not pay a lot of attention to the smart aspects of their TVs,” he explains. “Typically, the smart function dies within like a year.”

In place of using the television’s smart capabilities, Fossett suggests getting a streaming device like a Fire Stick, an Apple TV, or a Roku, though he admits that he “personally [does] not like Roku.”

This is a common complaint amongst consumers. As noted by Input, smart TVs can have buggy operating systems that annoy owners as well as being filled with advertising and tracking software. How-To Geek also notes that most smart TV processors are of lower quality, leading to poor performance.

That said, the Daily Dot could not verify the lifespan of the smart TV stated by Fossett; data suggests that people replace their TVs, on average, every 6.6 years.

Which TVs should I buy?

After Fossett notes that many modern TVs require accounts to even use them, he says that, in his opinion, the best TVs available on the market today are made by Sony, LG, and Vizio.

“For the money, Vizios are relatively cheap and they last a good long while. But the smart feature sucks,” he shares.

As far as Samsung is concerned, he says that, in his experience, their reliability is a coin-flip.

“You’re either gonna get a really good TV. It’ll last you a few years. Or, you’re gonna get a really s****y TV that’ll last you three months,” he claims.

Regarding what one should do when they notice their TV starting to die, Fossett says that there’s not much one can do—and no, changing the batteries on your remote won’t fix the issue.

Here, Fossett’s claim clashes with the list from Consumer Reports, which states that the five most reliable TV brands are Philips, Insignia, Sony, LG, and Samsung. Additionally, some TVs come with warranties that may be able to mitigate some of the issues laid out by Fossett.

In the comments section, users offered their own views on the current TV landscape.

“$100-$300 Rokus have been great for me got em all over my house never had a problem with them. Super convenient,” said a user.

“My parents went through 3 Samsungs in 7 years. The panels all failed and started getting red lines across it right after the manufacturers warranty ended,” added another. “Meanwhile my LG has lasted 7 years so far.”

“I have learned not to connect my tvs to the wifi. If they can get thr updates, they inevitably get slow and laggy,” offered a third. “Last one I got is just as fast as when I got it, never once seen the internet.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Fossett via Instagram and TikTok DM.

