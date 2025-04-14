‘If all goes to plan…’: TSA announces 11 new items you can bring onboard in any size. This woman reveals which other common items may join the list soon

A woman reveals new TSA guidelines to her fellow travelers. What common items are joining the fly list soon?

TikToker Toni (@sweetie0075) posted a video with the news on April 12. It has since amassed 1.4 million views. The on-screen text reads, “TSA approves 11 new items you can now travel with in any size.”

To start the video, Toni says, “How many times when you go on the plane you’re mad because you can only take a ziploc bag full of stuff? So here’s the latest news. TSA approves 11 new items that you can travel with any size. Do you hear me?”

Is the TSA announcing new items you can bring onboard flights?

“For nearly two decades, U.S. flight passengers could only fly with liquid that were like 3.4 ounces or less in a quart-sized ziploc bag,” she says. “All that’s about to change, y’all. And y’all know why it got started.”

She concludes, “Just letting y’all know what I read on today’s news. This is a good thing.”

Toni is quoting an article from the Mirror U.S., which confirms the TSA released a new list of nearly a dozen items you can now bring on-board flights without the usual size restrictions. As Toni alludes to, this was a counter-terrorism measure put into place after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Advances in technology at airports around the country mean the TSA is able to finally relax some of these restrictions. So the following items are no longer limited to under 3 ounces on flights:

Over-the-counter medicine

Prescription medications (gel, liquid, or aerosol)

Ice packs or gel packs for medical reasons

Food and drinks for infants and toddlers

Wet batteries

Live fish

Biological specimens

Breast milk and baby formula

Liquid-filled teethers

Duty-free items

Fresh eggs

As Toni also mentioned in her video, the article states that the TSA could also soon move to add shampoo, perfume, sunscreen, and body wash to this list of any size allowed items.

Viewers react

In the comments, viewers weighed in on the news. Some joked about the length of the video.

“I went to Miami and I got a sunburn,” wrote one user. “And at the airport they took my aloe!”

A second user wrote, “I just bring my empty reusable water bottle because I refuse to pay $10 for water. They got water fountains for a reason.”

A third user joked, “I missed my plane waiting on your story.”

Someone else wrote, “I Googled and read an article before you told us what they were.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Toni via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.