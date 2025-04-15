Man rounds up 87 cents at Taco Bell drive-thru for common charity. Then a worker intervenes

Many stores and restaurants give customers the option to leave a donation for a charity.

While some claim this is simply a way for chains to offset their taxes, this is incorrect. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, donations made by customers at checkout are not tax-deductible for the chain collecting them. And while some may question how effective such donations are, data shows that in 2018 alone, companies raised more than $486 million from checkout charity campaigns.

Still, the actual process of collecting these donations can lead to some awkward interactions, as TikTok user Rob (@roborangeo) recently shared in a video with over 24,000 views.

What went wrong with this charity donation?

In his video, Rob says he visited a local Taco Bell to get some food. After completing his order, he was told that his total was $16.13, though he was given the option to “round up 87 cents to fund children’s education.”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, [expletive] yeah. That sounds like a good cause,” Rob says.

When he got to the window, he showed the employee his work ID, as it allows him to get a discount at the location. This confused the employee.

“She was like, ‘Oh,’ and I was like, ‘What? You guys don’t take that anymore?’” the TikToker recalls. “She goes, ‘No, it’s not that. It’s just—why’d you donate?’”

“And I’m like, ‘What do you mean, why’d I donate?’” Rob continues.

The employee brushed off the interaction, but it stuck with Rob. He later realized the source of the confusion.

“Correct me if I’m wrong: my 87 cents still went to children’s education, and then the $1.50 or whatever that I saved off the 17 [dollars] was out of Taco Bell’s pocket,” he states. He later adds, “She just didn’t seem to fully understand that system and that’s how I interpreted it that I still donated, but then I saved out of Taco Bell’s pocket.”

In the comments section, users offered their views on why the employee reacted the way that they did.

“It wouldn’t be a 87 cent donation anymore. she would have to probably void the donation out, put in your discount and then round up for your donation again,” explained a commenter.

“She was bugged that you didn’t somehow know how their internal system works. Probably makes it complicated for her to process in the system,” echoed another.

Other commenters claimed that one should avoid such charitable donations, as they are simply making up an amount that the company has already pledged to donate themselves. While some companies have been accused of this in the past, there’s no evidence to suggest that Taco Bell was engaging in this practice.

The Daily Dot reached out to Taco Bell via email and Rob via TikTok and Instagram DM.

