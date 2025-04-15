‘Weird he cares so much’: Woman tries to buy 3 pairs of wired earbuds from Apple Store. Then a worker intervenes

An Apple Store shopper says she was grilled for trying to purchase a few pairs of wired earbuds from the retailer.

In a viral TikTok video with over 50,000 views, user Sunflowergirl (@sunflowergirl) shared the strange experience she had while shopping.

“I need to know if what I just did was weird,” the woman began in the clip.

She then explained how her purchase of three wired headphones triggered a strange response from an Apple Store worker.

Woman accuses worker of making her feel uncomfortable

According to the content creator, the guy who helped ring up her headphones questioned her about the purchase.

The questioning was triggered by her purchase of multiple of the same accessory.

“He was like, ‘Why are you buying three?’” the woman said.

The woman also said the man “wasn’t being friendly.”

She claimed that even after offering up multiple reasons why she needed more than one pair of headphones, he continued to grill her.

The interaction made her wonder if her behavior was “abnormal.”

Worker flips the script

Typically, workers are the ones complaining about rude customers.

For example, a Business Insider article blamed “rude shoppers” for the country’s “crippling” labor shortage.

Many have highlighted an increase in rude shopper behavior ever since the pandemic ended.

These toxic interactions are driving more workers out of retail work.

However, it seems some shoppers are also experiencing bad behavior from workers. One man went viral after he said he was chastised by a Cava worker.

In the video’s comments section, many defended the woman.

They believed the worker was out of line.

“Don’t question yourself. He’s weird for caring so much,” user ShelbyRising commented.

“He’s weird for caring. Don’t they get commission?” user Boop wrote.

“I would’ve said, ‘Why do you care?’” user Beggx said.

“Put the fries in the bag (ear pods version),” user TikTok Timber joked.

The “put the fries in the bag” comment was a reference to a catchphrase popularized online.

It’s slang for telling someone to just mind their business and do their job.

The Daily Dot reached out to Apple and Sunflowergirl via email for comment.

