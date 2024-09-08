‘For $250 I’ll carry it home’: Walmart shopper buys 65-inch Samsung TV. Then she tries to load it onto her Tesla

A couple got an amazing deal on a 65-inch Samsung TV, only paying $250 for it. But then they had to get it home. And given that they were driving a Tesla, they were unsure whether or not they’d be able to pull it off.

The couple documented their endeavor on TikTok, leaving the answer of could they or couldn’t they until the end of the nearly 90-second video. Found on Lauryn Chayce’s (@laurynchayce) TikTok account, the video, published on June 18, has drawn more than 2.3 million views as of Sunday.

In it, Lauryn and her husband are in a Walmart parking lot with their new purchase in a shopping cart. Before them is the open trunk of a Tesla. Lauryn is skeptical it will fit. Her husband, armed with a tape measure, is confident that the width of the trunk will accommodate the TV.

“I don’t trust it,” she says, as her husband expresses confidence that the trunk width is more than the TV width.

Indeed, they get the TV into the trunk with some effort, with Lauryn leading the box into the trunk. Then, her husband pushes the TV slowly into the trunk. Indeed, it’s wide enough, but then the suspense centers around whether it can entirely fit lengthwise.

And then it does, with a few inches to spare.

“Get another one!” the husband declares, as Lauryn laughs.

Of that prospect, he reasons, “This one was easy; the next one would be super shady.”

Teslas and trunk space

Teslas range in trunk space depending on models and years, and Tesla has also flirted with the frunk, or front trunk, in some of its offerings. But it’s definitely a concern for some looking to buy.

A U.S. News and World Report review of the 2023 Model Y, for example, asserts, “The Model Y serves up ample cargo space. Two-row models have 30.2 cubic feet of room behind the rear seats and 72.1 cubic feet with the second row folded down. Those figures are great for an electric SUV. There’s also a front trunk, or frunk, that measures 4.1 cubic feet. The three-row Model Y has 12.8 cubic feet of space behind the rearmost seats, 26.6 cubic feet with the third row folded down and 67.9 cubes with all rear seats folded.”

It adds, “The cargo area is wide, open and easy to load. A power liftgate comes standard.”

But it’s the subject of debate on several Reddit forums devoted to Teslas, including r/RealTesla, where “the alternative reality of Tesla cargo space” was the subject of an April debate. There, they examined a graphic that asserted a 2021 Model Y only had 3% less cargo space than an early electric van, the 2022 Volkswagen ID Buzz available in Europe.

“This doesn’t even physically make sense given the obvious size difference of the vehicles,” said one, but then showing math that gave two Buzz models 87 and 138 cubic feet, compared to just 78 for the Tesla.”

Another said, “Every single number that Tesla (or SpaceX) puts out is fake. But it works for them, so I don’t know who to blame.”

Viewers weigh in

TikTok commenters added layers to the conversation.

“Like a glove!!!” one rooted on, before suggesting, “Should’ve gotten a projector.”

“$250??? At that price you have to make it fit,” reasoned another.

Similarly, one said, “I’ll walk to my house with the price! Forget about the car.”

An Uber driver added an anecdote about involvement with more than one TV move: “As an Uber driver I get so many calls to Best Buy to put TVs in my car. One time the guy followed me to his apartment. I was surprised he trusted his TV in my car.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email and TikTok direct message and to Tesla via email.



