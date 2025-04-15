Woman backs out of Academy parking lot in her Ford Bronco. Then it makes a surprising sound

“It’s a Bronco” shouldn’t be an explanation for a strange sound emitting from it when putting it in reverse, but that’s exactly what an owner offered to her husband upon his questioning what was going on.

Featured Video

That’s per a TikTok video created by Austin, Texas-based couple Evan and Bethany (@somethinfishytv). It has gotten more than 110,000 views since Feb. 26.

Taken in the parking lot of an Academy sporting goods store, the video starts with Bethany backing her Ford Bronco up, which makes an oddly musical sound as it glides in reverse.

“Why does your car sound like that?” Evan asks.

Advertisement

“It’s a Bronco,” Bethany states flatly.

“Maybe you should get that checked out?” he suggests.

“Why?” she retorts. “It’s a Bronco.”

“So it’s supposed to sound like that?” he marvels.

Advertisement

“Yeah,” she replies. “It’s a Bronco.”

They also share that Ford is an acronym for “fix or repair daily”—not really, of course, but the joke has been circulating for long enough that a Redditor wondered about it in a post dating back to 2018, which brought out some Ford enthusiasts endorsing their cars.

How reliable is a Bronco?

Go online, and you’ll find a mixed bag of Bronco reviews, with some contending that the car is decidedly unreliable.

Advertisement

In an article for The Bronco Nation, one happy Bronco owner explored the complaints that others had about the car, reporting, “Before the Bronco, I only owned Jeep Cherokees, a 1989 and a 2000. Pretty much anything could be considered an upgrade in dependability to those loveable rust buckets. The Jeeps had me on a first-name basis with AAA’s roadside assistance, but my used Broncos have been trouble-free.”

Issues have included cosmetics with the hard tops on some 2021 to 2023 model Broncos, problems with some of the EcoBoost engines (though those are reportedly limited to a few “bad batches,” manual transmission concerns, and shocks that required a recall.

“The Bronco is unapologetically wild, bred for off-road use and civilized on the pavement,” that author assessed. “There have been issues with the new SUV for sure, and some things that come with a removable roof and doors off-road vehicle –– wind noise, rattles, and wipe-clean finishes –– may not suit all owners. Despite these, the Bronco is a blast to drive, fun to own, and can be worth any quirks, though I hope yours has none.”

Advertisement

The Bronco content brought some people with opinions to the arena.

“That’s a Ford Escape with an Otterbox,” assessed one, likening its exterior to the popular brand of protective smartphone cases.

“So glad we got rid of ours,” shared another. “It was a POS.”

Advertisement

“Our Bronco Sport does this,” another reported. “We took it to the dealership multiple times and all they told us is that it didn’t affect the drive of the car and they would not be fixing it.”

The couple responded they had the same experience with their dealer.

“Ford has a TSB fix for this issue,” someone reported. “It’s caused by the slide pin bushings on the rear brake calipers. They updated them with a softer bushing to remove harmonics.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creators via TikTok direct message and to Ford via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.