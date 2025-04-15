‘They can have my change now’: Woman works at Taco Bell for 6 months. Now she’s graduating from college for free

This video may make you want to work at Taco Bell. Yeah, seriously.

Taco Bell doesn’t have the best reputation as a place to work. Some people say that it’s a chill job that’s relatively easy.

Others expressed that working a shift, especially later in the day, can be incredibly stressful and that some locations are understaffed and overworked (at least according to a Reddit thread on the matter).

However, despite its flaws and complications, this former worker pointed out that there’s one thing Taco Bell does right that would make it worth it to work there.

Why teens should work at Taco Bell

In a viral video with more than 3 million views, content creator Crimsyn (@crimsyn12) shared her unique perspective on Taco Bell.

“I am graduating college in less than a month, completely debt-free because of Taco Bell,” Crimsyn said.

Crimsyn explained that she worked at Taco Bell in high school because it was an easy job to get, and she needed to help her parents with bills.

About six months into working there, her boss suggested that she apply to the company’s scholarship program.

Apparently, when they ask you to round up the money from your order to support a person’s education, the donated change does actually go into a scholarship fund.

When Crimsyn went to apply, she was expecting a long, extensive application, but all they asked was for her basic information and a two-minute video about what she’d do with the money.

“I applied and got a $10,000 scholarship right off the rip,” she said.

Crimsyn ended up getting financial aid and scholarships from her school. Since that covered most of the tuition, there was often money left over from the Taco Bell scholarship that got refunded back to Crimsyn. She was able to use that money to buy her books and cover some other basic expenses.

She was even more thrilled to learn that she could renew the scholarship, so as long as she sent an updated 2-minute video, she got another $10,000, resulting in a grand total of $40,000 over four years.

Crimsyn said after that experience, she happily donates her change to Taco Bell because those cents really do accumulate and lead to life-changing scholarships.

“If you’re in high school and you need a job, tough through Taco Bell. It’s a rough job, it can be, but $40,000, college degree for free, give it to me,” Crimsyn said.

“I am now Taco Bell’s BIGGEST fan,” she wrote in the caption.

What is that Taco Bell scholarship?

The “Live Más” Scholarship is described by the Taco Bell Foundation as a “different kind of scholarship.”

Instead of basing its choice on your grades or sports achievements, like many other scholarships, Taco Bell instead asks that applicants share what they’re passionate about, how they want to change the world, and how pursuing higher education will help them in their pursuits.

Instead of an essay, Taco Bell asks that participants submit a 2-minute video. It can be in any form. For example, a presentation, animation, or selfie testimonial.

In 2018, the Taco Bell Foundation introduced a renewal program to continue supporting previous scholarship recipients. To have their scholarship renewed, an awardee must explain in another 2-minute video how they’ve further continued the pursuit of their passion since winning the scholarship.

Viewers congratulate the TikToker

“SO happy for you, you deserve it. congratulations,” Taco Bell responded.

“Taco Bell couldn’t PAY for better advertising than this. So happy for you!” a top comment read.

“Yes Taco Bell they can have my change now,” a person said.

“Your manager is stellar for mentioning that to you,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Crimsyn for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Taco Bell via email.



