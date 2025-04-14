‘This Fisher Price toy is supposed to be a key?’: Man sits in driver’s seat of 2025 Toyota Camry. Then he notices it has an unprecedented new feature

A man sits in the driver’s seat of a 2025 Toyota Camry for the first time and notices a couple of things about the features. He thinks Toyota’s priorities are out of order and is demanding a return to form.

Featured Video

TikToker HDP Travel (@hdptravel) posted a video with his complaints about the 2025 Toyota Camry and its features on April 10. It has amassed 73,000 views as of Monday.

“Toyota, you raggedy [expletive]. Come here,” he begins. “Y’all need to realign at the test kitchen on what your priorities are for these new cars.”

What is HDP Travel’s issue with the new Camry?

Advertisement

“I’m sitting here in this 2025 Camry that’s supposed to be a higher trim level,” he explains. “Clearly y’all killed somebody’s skunk to make these seats. And that’s cool and all.”

2025 Toyota Camry features

HDP Travel explains his issues.

“First of all, what is this? This Fisher Price toy is supposed to be a key?” he says, holding up the fob. “It looks like a teething instrument. It feels like one.”

Advertisement

His second issue is the lack of remote keyless car entry, which is a feature in some luxury models. The 2025 Camry is equipped with the Remote Connect feature, which allows drivers to lock, unlock, and start their Camry from a mobile app.

“The most important thing, [expletive]. The feature that every car has nowadays,” he says. “I’ve not seen a car that doesn’t have it, and I rent cars every single [expletive] week. I walk up to the car, I put my hand in the door, and it’s supposed to unlock itself.”

To the TikToker, this is simply unacceptable. “It’s 2025, [expletive],” he says. “We all got jobs. We are busy. You want me to dig through my pockets and my bag to find Barbie’s cash register to click the unlock button?”

“That’s some [expletive] from the 1900s, Toyota,” he adds. “Are you Paula Deen? Do you prefer a simpler time or something? Make it make sense to me. Fix your [expletive]. Y’all prioritize [expletive] zebra patterns on the seats over convenience? In a 2025 car? No. [Expletive] y’all.”

Advertisement

In the caption, he writes, “Toyota, get back in the lab and cook something up. These skunk seats are not more important than basic features that every car has.”

Viewers expect more from Toyota

Some viewers in the comments noted that the 2025 Camry can have this feature—if you spring for the convenience package when purchasing the vehicle. The package is an additional $1,050 and includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror, proximity keyless entry for the front doors, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a garage door opener. It’s possible that wherever HDP Travel rented his Camry didn’t get this package.

“It’s called the convenience package but don’t tell him that,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

Someone else suggested, “Maybe your 2025 is broken. Mine unlocks as soon as I walk up. And I can start it from inside the house.”

Another person wrote, “So there’s this crazy thing called options. Meaning they have the OPTION to put it on. Plenty of Toyotas have keyless entry. In fact, my 2015 Avalon has it.”

However, some people said they agreed with HDP Travel’s Toyota complaints. “Thank you for calling out Toyota,” wrote one user. “Seriously, their interiors are so cheap considering how expensive they are. I wanted a RAV4, but now I’m looking at Honda or Mazda.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to HDP Travel and Toyota via email for comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.