‘Well, at least this confirms that they make their soup’: Woman orders the Zuppa Toscana at Olive Garden. Then she takes a bite

An Olive Garden customer scoops up something unexpected in her Zuppa Toscana soup. But some viewers suggest it’s a good sign.

In a video with over 75,000 views, TikToker Tiffany (@misstiff1990) holds up a spoonful of Zuppa Toscana, a creamy soup made with potatoes, kale, and Italian sausage.

However, the spoon has only one ingredient: a giant slice of potato.

Tiffany uses TikTok audio that says, “Oh, you can’t find this in the store. Not this, baby. This right here? This is customized. You better get like me.”

On-screen text reads, “When you go to Olive Garden and they forget to cut the potatoes in the soup.”

Is the Zuppa Toscana made fresh at Olive Garden?

While giant chunks of potato might not make for the ideal dining experience, some commenters suggested that the unchopped ingredient could mean the soup is made fresh.

“Well, at least this confirms that they make their soup instead of it being prepackaged,” one wrote.

According to Olive Garden’s website, the chain makes many of its soups fresh in-house. Several Olive Garden workers confirm this in the comments.

“As someone who used to work at Olive Garden, yes this is normal and no they don’t come in bags they actually do make the soup daily,” a commenter said.

“I was a server at Olive Garden. They are cooking soup 24/7. They made huge batches and put them in the fridge,” another added.

“Soups were made daily when I worked there. The only frozen meal components were the chicken tenders, Mac and cheese, and some of the rotated limited menu items. And the desserts,” a third shared.

Do Olive Garden customers have a potato preference?

Some Olive Garden customers said they “wish” they scored uncut potatoes in their Zuppa Toscana.

“As long as it’s soft, I would love that,” one wrote.

“Perfect they always make the chunks too small now you can custom cut it,” another said.

“When I try to take advantage of the all u can eat soup I get 1000 of those potatos happy af,” a third added.

“Ngl, I’d be in heavy with that bite, like a soup-style loaded potato,” a fourth commented.

Others suggested the uncut potatoes could be intentional.

“By the way, they cut them this way for the zuppa toscana, so you must always get broken bits. Potatoes fall apart in boiling hot soup,” a viewer said.

“Wait I always have a lot in mine. Is that not normal?” another asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tiffany and Olive Garden for comment.



