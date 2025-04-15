‘How is that possible?’: Man drives his Toyota Tacoma normally. He can’t believe the gas mileage

The average car sold today has an estimated fuel economy of around 24 miles per gallon.

This is a major improvement over how things used to be. As noted by LendingTree, fuel efficiency has improved by 35.4% in the past 20 years, resulting in fewer emissions and substantially reduced annual gas expenses.

Still, despite gas mileage improving over time, people are always looking for methods for increasing their fuel efficiency. Some claim that pouring certain cleaning products into your gas tank will improve mileage, while others note that basic things like maintenance and changing out air filters can help one improve their range.

Some cars need this improvement in range more than others, as recently noted in a TikTok video from user Gavin Mencinsky (@gavinmencinsky).

What happened to this car’s fuel economy?

In a video with over 14,000 views, Mencinsky shows himself in the driver’s seat of his Toyota Tacoma.

“After getting a fresh tank of gas and driving my truck normally, I could still only get 13 miles a gallon,” he states. “How is that possible?”

Mencinsky says that, while others with similar builds claim to be getting 16 to 20 miles per gallon, he only manages to get 13 miles per gallon.

“I need to know how you do it, because I don’t get it,” he concludes.

In an earlier video, he speculates that his car, which he says is 21 years old, might be getting such poor mileage because he’s using 33-inch tires with a 2-inch lift, plus an exhaust.

A commenter under this video claimed that such a car in a stock build would get 18 or 19 miles per gallon. Mencinsky responded by affirming that’s what his car got prior to the modifications. Edmunds estimates that a Toyota Tacoma of that age would likely get a combined MPG of 16.

How can you improve your gas mileage?

According to Consumer Reports, there are a few proven ways to improve your fuel economy.

First, one can drive at an even pace, avoiding hard acceleration and braking when possible. Next, one can note the aerodynamics of their car. A car with a roof rack, for example, has worse aerodynamics than one without—meaning that if you want to improve your MPG, you might want to consider removing any accessories or racks when not in use.

Additionally, one can make sure their tires are at the correct pressure. Tires that have lost too much pressure will have a poorer performance than ones that are properly filled.

Finally, one can increase their gas mileage by avoiding the use of the air conditioning.

‘Truck? That’s your problem.’

In the comments section, users offered their views about why the car in the video was getting such low mileage.

“Truck? That’s your problem,” declared a user.

“Just had this issue with my 4runner don’t know if this goes for all trucks but I made sure I had a clean air filter,put a file additive, and took my MAF sensor out used some MAF sensor cleaner and went from 12 mpg anywhere I went to now a different number based on city and hwy,” added another. “Also getting around 19 hwy idk I would give a try.”

“Regearing and a tune,” suggested a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota via email and Mencinsky via TikTok and Instagram DM.



