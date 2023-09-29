‘I can’t even get a job I’m qualified for’: Woman says she got job she was unqualified for because she applied ‘like a man’

When browsing job sites, one contradiction finds its way into many listings—the listing will say that it’s an entry-level job, then require multiple years of experience.

Numerous users have noted this frustrating point in the past. For example, one user claimed a job they found on LinkedIn was marked as entry-level despite requiring eight years of experience. In another case, a job asked for 20 years of experience—and only paid $15 to $20 an hour.

For those stuck in a position of needing to apply for jobs but not having the requisite experience or qualifications, TikTok user Katie Giffin (@kathleen..elizabeth) has some advice: apply like a man.

In a video with over 1.6 million views as of Friday, Giffin explains that she applied for a job without realizing that she didn’t meet the qualifications. When she got to the interview, she was told that she was not qualified for the role, but she was asked to interview because they liked the “vibe” of her resume. She ended up getting the job.

“If you’re not qualified for something, apply anyways,” she advises. “Moral of the story. Here’s to applying to jobs like a man!”

In the caption, she adds, “Here’s to having the audacity.”

Commenters were quick to agree that “requirements” on a job application aren’t as necessary as one might think.

“As an HR this is true,” one user wrote. “Sometimes we hired ppl just from the vibe and how potentially they gonna fit with our culture. skill can be trained and develop.”

“When I hire people sometimes it’s like that,” added another. “If you are teachable and just have good energy it can work.”

“Got hired at my dream job with my now boss saying ‘you don’t qualify but your phone interview was perfect,’” recalled a third. “They paid to train me and now I’m their #1.”

“I remember being accepted in a job because I said a random story about myself and they liked my attitude,” detailed an additional TikToker.

Many users also asked Giffin for her resume tips. In addition to offering some fundamental advice and pointing viewers toward professional resume help, she eventually posted a redacted version of her own resume as well as some advice for viewers.

In this video, she notes how important it is that one caters their resume to the job for which they are applying. As for how one improves the “vibe” of their resume, Giffin says she isn’t sure.

“I’m going to be honest, I’ve worked with resumes and cover letters for a hot minute now and I’ve never heard this,” she explains. “I believe it refers to what you choose to include. What job experiences can you include to show the breadth of your experience? In my case, I had job experiences that didn’t match the job description, but combined showed some qualifications. So be creative with the jobs you include!”

“I think the most common mistake on resumes is being inconsistent,” she tells the Daily Dot in an email. “Inconsistent formatting, punctuation, phrasing—these are things people see before they even read the document. If these are inconsistent and disorganized, then that says something about the applicant that the words can’t say.”

Commenters spoke to the success of resumes like the ones shown in the follow-up video.

“This is literally how mine and my husband’s resume looks like (template) and we have gotten offered every job we have applied to,” a commenter shared.

“I think I understand what they meant by ‘vibe of your resume,’” offered a second. “Hiring teams take 10 secs to look at a resume. Can get all info in 10 secs with this.”

“I only applied to this job because someone said there was a good work environment. I didn’t read the full job description or requirements,” Giffin tells the Daily Dot. “I think if I had I wouldn’t have applied because they said they required accounting experience. I gave myself a shot by being a little audacious, and that’s what I would recommend to others.”