‘It just means they want to pay you 15$ an hour’: Job-hunter finds entry-level position on LinkedIn that requires 8 years of experience

It’s a phenomenon that’s oft-been-called out by job seekers on the internet: entry-level positions that state in the job description that the employer is seeking years and years of experience for said starter position.

Logically speaking, one would assume that the title of “entry level” means that there’s only the expectation for an individual to have an introductory understanding of the position that they’re applying for.

However, a TikToker named Adzy (@itsadzybish) found yet another employer who seems to have a very different definition of what this term means, as they found an entry-level job that required 8 or more years of experience for the gig. Adzy uploaded the job posting in a now-viral TikTok that’s garnered over 34,000 views on the popular social media platform.

Adzy wrote in caption for the video, “Why is this acceptable,” as they zoom into an online job posting for a UI/UX Production Designer job.

The LinkedIn job post says that it’s an entry-level position, however, when the TikToker scrolls down to look at more information about the gig, it turns out that the employer is asking for 8 or more years of experience.

A text overlay in the clip reads, “Job hunting in 2023,” followed by a clown emoji.

“What the actual fuck is this bullshit. Entry level…8+ years experience, 8+ years experience…these people are on something, these people are on some fucking crack cocaine uh uh,” Adzy exclaims in the clip.

One commenter said that the way the posting is structured appears pretty straightforward to them regarding the company’s intentions. “It just means they want to pay you 15$ an hour,” they said.

“Or a job that is paying minimum wage with 5 rounds of interview – byeee,” a second user stated.

Another quipped with speculation as to the type of output they expect from paying someone an entry-level salary despite requiring they have a seasoned individual’s skill set. “And they need you for emergencies outside of work hours,” they wrote.

However, someone else said that the posting credentials are put up there as a negotiating tactic when it comes to doling out salaries. “They do this so they can pay you less than the listed salary because ‘you don’t meet all the requirements,'” they claimed.

Others argued that the job posting was ultimately a courtesy listing.

“It means they put the listing up but they already have an internal candidate in mind or aren’t really hiring at all,” one commenter said.

