Skechers made kids’ sneakers with a hidden pocket for AirTags. Are parents going too far?

Skechers has released a line of children’s sneakers with hidden compartments designed to hold Apple AirTags. Though marketed as a way to help parents locate lost shoes, critics say the new “Find My Skechers” shoes are less about misplaced footwear and more about surveillance parenting and digital overreach.

Skechers and Apple collab on “Find My Skechers”

The new shoes resemble standard Skechers fare, but under the insoles is a small compartment designed to conceal an AirTag. This Apple device will track anything it’s attached to via a smartphone app.

The shoe company calls this new line “Find My Skechers” and bills it as a way to find lost sneakers.

“Find My Skechers® styles are Apple AirTag compatible, featuring a hidden compartment under the insole for easy tracking and comfort of mind,” one product page reads. “Hidden compartment under the heel of the insole has a screw-tight cover that comfortably hides the AirTag. Apple AirTag and screwdriver not included.”

Parents can then use Find My App to locate the shoes should kids misplace them.

Predictably, many foresee that some parents will use this to keep tabs on their children at all times, possibly without informing them. Although plenty of folks find the idea to be “genius,” the thought doesn’t sit well with everyone.

AirTags are controversial already, used by creeps and thieves as much as they are for their intended purpose. Add that to the sentiment that today’s parents are a little too obsessed with their kids’ safety and you’ll get comments.

“Find my” sneakers or find my child?

X users were pretty split between those who approve of the idea and those left with that heavy feeling of dread. At least a few people were inspired to go shopping.

“Buying some right now, this is a genius idea!” said @OfffWhiteDesign.

One parent didn’t appreciate feeling judged by the naysayers in the media.

“Perhaps, with all the sarcasm, @engadget you fail to realize a group of special needs kids, much like my son, that this is one of a variety of things that can help keep him safe,” wrote @NyVickie. “Perhaps if helicopter moms is how you see it, I dare say you revise with some positive vibes.”

Others still don’t think this product is worth the bad vibes.

“No. Just no,” declared @mirgray.

“What kind of broken country needs something like that?” asked @notZuse.

On Bluesky, sentiments landed heavily against the AirTag Skechers.

like having a relationship with your kids or something? ha ha ha. why have relationship when you can have dictatorship. — Courtney Milan (@courtneymilan.com) 2025-07-30T17:01:34.535Z

“I feel like an important part of being a kid is learning how to lie to authority figures effectively, and while this does help teach certain life lessons early and often, it seems to be counterproductive to other goals,” said @courtneymilan.com‬, “like having a relationship with your kids or something? ha ha ha. why have relationship when you can have dictatorship.”

“You can just talk to the kid instead of being a creep about it,” agreed @anarchymarshmallow.bsky.social‬. “Hey, sometimes bad things or accidents happen, and I care more about your safety than any rule-breaking or whatever. Please carry this so if anything happens, we can find you. Promise we won’t be mad. Boom, solved.”

