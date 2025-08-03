“Thank you for this PSA”: Doctor says SKIMS face wrap “will only worsen” facial swelling

SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear empire, just launched its first face product: a $48 surgical-style compression wrap.

“Just Dropped: The Ultimate Face—our first-ever face innovation, made with signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support,” the brand announced on its site.

The company called it a “must-have face wrap” for “everyday wear,” promising “strong, targeted compression for shaping and sculpting.”

If you wanted one, though, you’re already out of luck—it’s already sold out.

A plastic surgeon weighs in

But not everyone’s sold on the idea.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Faryan Jalalabadi (@drjaluvmabody) posted a TikTok video sharing his professional take on the new product.

“Shout out to Skims for giving my post-op patients another jaw bra alternative to try,” he said. “It looks very comfortable.”

That said, he made it clear that SKIMS’ marketing push for “everyday wear” isn’t exactly safe.

“However, if you have not undergone a facelift, neck lift, or neck lipo in the last two weeks, there is no reason for you to wrap your face and neck,” he explained.

Wearing one without medical need, he said, can backfire.

“In doing so, you will only worsen your under-eye puffiness and facial swelling as this thing is compressing the outflow track of your lymphatics of your face,” he explains. “It’s all here and here,” he says, pointing to his cheeks and neck.

Netizens share their thoughts

In the comments, viewers applauded him for breaking down the risks.

“I love how all these doctors calling her out lol we appreciate you guys,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for this PSA. Maybe ppl will wake up that they sell us products for problems we didn’t even know we had,” another added.

A third commenter joked, “Do I add Skims to our post op garment suggestions on our pre op instructions?”

Over on Reddit, people felt similarly. On a thread about the new launch on r/KUWTK, a commenter wrote, “Gotta give Kim credit, she’s always at the forefront of identifying new things for women to be insecure about and profiting off them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Jalalabadi via TikTok direct messages.

